What Owen Chambliss' Spot on the Butkus Award Watch List Means for the Big Red
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San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss will have the chance to prove he's the best linebacker in college football in 2026.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior defender was included on the Butkus Award Watch List.
He's coming off a 2025 season in which he was the only underclassman in the Mountain West Conference to receive first-team all-defense recognition.
Now heading into his fourth collegiate season, Chambliss is one of 51 players on the list. The recognition serves as a validation of the staff's decision to bring him aboard from a non-Power Four program during the offseason. At the same time, it confirms that the Huskers got themselves a highly regarded addition to the second level of their defense.
Why Chambliss Was Included
Before Chambliss entered the transfer portal and elected to follow defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and former teammate Dwayne McDougle to Lincoln, he established himself as one of the Mountain West's most productive linebackers.
In 2025, the sophomore recorded 110 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five pass deflections and one interception in 13 games. He led a San Diego State defense that ranked No. 11 nationally in yardage allowed.
It was a breakout season. However, Chambliss had already started seven games at linebacker for the Aztecs in 2024 after spending his first collegiate season redshirting at Utah. To this point in his career, he's appeared in 25 games with 20 starts.
What It Means for Nebraska
Chambliss' addition to the Huskers' linebacker room could be one of the most impactful on Nebraska's entire roster. His size is noteworthy on its own, but when paired with his production, it's easy to see why he was one of the most sought-after linebackers in the transfer portal over the winter.
More importantly, Chambliss already has experience in Aurich's 4-2-5 defensive scheme. That makes him an early candidate to serve as Nebraska's Green Dot representative this fall, putting him in position to communicate the defensive calls to his teammates. He's already spent an entire season learning, developing, and doing that.
He also arrives in Lincoln with plenty of experience around him. NU's 2026 linebacker room features three players who have started at least 11 collegiate games. Dexter Foster, a transfer from Oregon State, stands 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, while Vincent Shavers, who's appeared in 26 games with 14 starts as a Husker, stands 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.
What It Would Take to Become a Finalist
For Chambliss, nothing short of an extraordinary season would likely put him in contention for the Butkus Award. Over the past five seasons, the winners have averaged 104.8 tackles and 5.1 sacks.
Iowa's Jack Campbell was the most recent winner from the Big Ten. In 2022, he totaled 125 tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup, and one sack.
That might seem daunting, but Chambliss' 2025 production speaks for itself. Doing it against Big Ten competition would certainly strengthen his argument this fall.
Nebraska has produced a Butkus Award winner before. In 1993, Trev Alberts took home the honor after recording 96 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. He went on to be drafted fifth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
More About the Award
The 51-player watch list honors Dick Butkus' No. 51 jersey and recognizes his toughness, leadership and competitiveness. Semifinalists will be announced Oct. 28, finalists on Nov. 20, and the winner during the week of Dec. 7.
Chambliss is one of 12 Big Ten linebackers on the list.
- Xe’ree Alexander, Washington
- Xavier Atkins, Auburn
- Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota
- Rasheem Biles, Texas
- Troy Bowles, Michigan
- Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame
- Sammy Brown, Clemson
- Taye Brown, Arizona
- Gary Bryant, Syracuse
- Amare Campbell, Tennessee
- Arion Carter, Tennessee
- Owen Chambliss, Nebraska
- Chris Cole, Georgia
- Ray Coney, Texas A&M
- Jeremy Culbreath, Central Florida
- John Curry, Texas Tech
- TJ Dottery, LSU
- Kooper Ebel, Penn State
- Jaxton Eck, New Mexico
- Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech
- Myles Graham, Florida
- Jordan Hall, Michigan State
- Rolijah Hardy, Indiana
- Owen Heineke, Oklahoma
- Isaiah Jones, Indiana
- Gideon Lampron, Colorado
- Trey Lathan, Kansas
- Liona Lefau, Colorado
- Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
- Owen Long, Arizona State
- Braylan Lovelace, Pittsburgh
- Luke Mergot, Duke
- Jayden Montgomery, Iowa
- Blayne Myrick, Miami-Ohio
- Sammy Omosigho, UCLA
- Mason Posa, Wisconsin
- Ben Roberts, Texas Tech
- Kam Robinson, Virginia
- Austin Romaine, Texas Tech
- Matt Rose, Stanford
- Peyton Seelman, North Carolina
- Keaton Thomas, Mississippi
- Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
- Mohamed Toure, Miami-Fla.
- Cade Uluave, BYU
- Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame
- Whit Weeks, LSU
- Ethan Wesloski, Oklahoma State
- Raylen Wilson, Georgia
- Daniel Wingate, Maryland
- Caleb Woodson, Alabama
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.