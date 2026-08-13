San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss will have the chance to prove he's the best linebacker in college football in 2026.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior defender was included on the Butkus Award Watch List.

He's coming off a 2025 season in which he was the only underclassman in the Mountain West Conference to receive first-team all-defense recognition.

Now heading into his fourth collegiate season, Chambliss is one of 51 players on the list. The recognition serves as a validation of the staff's decision to bring him aboard from a non-Power Four program during the offseason. At the same time, it confirms that the Huskers got themselves a highly regarded addition to the second level of their defense.

Owen Chambliss (left) celebrates with a San Diego State teammate after a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Chambliss Was Included

Before Chambliss entered the transfer portal and elected to follow defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and former teammate Dwayne McDougle to Lincoln, he established himself as one of the Mountain West's most productive linebackers.

In 2025, the sophomore recorded 110 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five pass deflections and one interception in 13 games. He led a San Diego State defense that ranked No. 11 nationally in yardage allowed.

It was a breakout season. However, Chambliss had already started seven games at linebacker for the Aztecs in 2024 after spending his first collegiate season redshirting at Utah. To this point in his career, he's appeared in 25 games with 20 starts.

Owen Chambliss makes a tackle against Cal. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What It Means for Nebraska

Chambliss' addition to the Huskers' linebacker room could be one of the most impactful on Nebraska's entire roster. His size is noteworthy on its own, but when paired with his production, it's easy to see why he was one of the most sought-after linebackers in the transfer portal over the winter.

More importantly, Chambliss already has experience in Aurich's 4-2-5 defensive scheme. That makes him an early candidate to serve as Nebraska's Green Dot representative this fall, putting him in position to communicate the defensive calls to his teammates. He's already spent an entire season learning, developing, and doing that.

He also arrives in Lincoln with plenty of experience around him. NU's 2026 linebacker room features three players who have started at least 11 collegiate games. Dexter Foster, a transfer from Oregon State, stands 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, while Vincent Shavers, who's appeared in 26 games with 14 starts as a Husker, stands 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

Owen Chambliss during a practice in early March. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What It Would Take to Become a Finalist

For Chambliss, nothing short of an extraordinary season would likely put him in contention for the Butkus Award. Over the past five seasons, the winners have averaged 104.8 tackles and 5.1 sacks.

Iowa's Jack Campbell was the most recent winner from the Big Ten. In 2022, he totaled 125 tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup, and one sack.

That might seem daunting, but Chambliss' 2025 production speaks for itself. Doing it against Big Ten competition would certainly strengthen his argument this fall.

Nebraska has produced a Butkus Award winner before. In 1993, Trev Alberts took home the honor after recording 96 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. He went on to be drafted fifth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Trev Alberts pressures Kansas State quarterback Chad May in 1993. | Nebraska Football Media Guide

More About the Award

The 51-player watch list honors Dick Butkus' No. 51 jersey and recognizes his toughness, leadership and competitiveness. Semifinalists will be announced Oct. 28, finalists on Nov. 20, and the winner during the week of Dec. 7.



Chambliss is one of 12 Big Ten linebackers on the list.

Xe’ree Alexander, Washington

Xavier Atkins, Auburn

Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota

Rasheem Biles, Texas

Troy Bowles, Michigan

Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame

Sammy Brown, Clemson

Taye Brown, Arizona

Gary Bryant, Syracuse

Amare Campbell, Tennessee

Arion Carter, Tennessee

Owen Chambliss, Nebraska

Chris Cole, Georgia

Ray Coney, Texas A&M

Jeremy Culbreath, Central Florida

John Curry, Texas Tech

TJ Dottery, LSU

Kooper Ebel, Penn State

Jaxton Eck, New Mexico

Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech

Myles Graham, Florida

Jordan Hall, Michigan State

Rolijah Hardy, Indiana

Owen Heineke, Oklahoma

Isaiah Jones, Indiana

Gideon Lampron, Colorado

Trey Lathan, Kansas

Liona Lefau, Colorado

Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

Owen Long, Arizona State

Braylan Lovelace, Pittsburgh

Luke Mergot, Duke

Jayden Montgomery, Iowa

Blayne Myrick, Miami-Ohio

Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

Mason Posa, Wisconsin

Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

Kam Robinson, Virginia

Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

Matt Rose, Stanford

Peyton Seelman, North Carolina

Keaton Thomas, Mississippi

Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati

Mohamed Toure, Miami-Fla.

Cade Uluave, BYU

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

Whit Weeks, LSU

Ethan Wesloski, Oklahoma State

Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Daniel Wingate, Maryland

Caleb Woodson, Alabama

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