Nebraska Adds Proven Linebacker to Portal Haul

Nebraska football's busy day of portal commitments continues into the late hours of the evening as they secure their fifth portal addition of Jan. 6.

Dexter Foster, formerly of Oregon State, has committed to the Big Red, marking the third linebacker to do so during the 2026 offseason.

For the Huskers staff, who emphasized adding size and proven production to their ranks, Foster's decision gives them yet another young and sizeable defender at the second line of defense.

Oregon State transfer LB Dexter Foster tells me he has committed to Nebraska, @Sean_Callahan first.



6'3, 236lb sophomore recorded over 90 tackles the past two seasons for the Beavers. Was recruited by Rob Aurich coming out of HS https://t.co/DnKnXTPo2X pic.twitter.com/W5Mz0gVZGd — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) January 7, 2026

Foster, a former three-star recruit in the 2024 class, committed to Oregon State out of high school, ultimately electing to stay home. In his true freshman season, the Portland native was able to see the field in all 12 games the Beavers played. He finished the year with 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and two quarterback hurries.

After making his mark on the program in year one, he came into 2025 believed to be a clear-cut starter for the Beavers. As it turned out, he was. Foster earned the first seven starts of his career during Oregon State's first seven games of the season, totaling an impressive 52 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup. The sophomore was on pace to lead the team in tackles before he suffered a season-ending injury against Wake Forest.

Foster joins a quickly growing transfer portal haul on the defensive side of the ball. To date, Nebraska has secured commitments from four other defenders, including a pair of soon-to-be teammates in the linebacker room.

Most notable is Owen Chambliss, formerly of San Diego State. Chambliss was elected an All Mountain West First-Team member after amassing 110 tackles, four sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception this fall.

The other linebacker Foster will join is a less proven, but very capable young prospect in Will Hawthorne. The Gilbert, IA native was a former four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle and spent this season at Iowa State. He did not see the field this fall but was a player who had an existing relationship with Nebraska linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek during his high school career.

Thank You Beaver nation🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/qdDiDByvzc — Dexter Foster (@Dex1Foster) December 29, 2025

The pairing of Foster and Chambliss, mixed in with the returning production of will-be junior linebacker Vincent Shavers, gives the Huskers one of the most promising young linebacker cores they've had in recent memory.

When combining the production of the three, Nebraska is set to bring in a trio of defenders who totaled 223 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and five sacks this season. That makes the idea of losing players like Javin Wright, Dasan McCullough, and Marques Watson-Trent a lot more bearable.

What may be the most important talking point of it all is that all three players will have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Though the transfer portal could very well strike again next fall, the Huskers currently have a trio of linebackers who have amassed well over 40 combined starts.

For now, Foster is the latest portal addition the Huskers have made. But he's far from the least exciting addition to date. Coming off an injury, the soon-to-be junior will likely still be in the recovery process over the coming months. However, by the time the season starts, expect to see him on the field right away.

He's not only the type of player that can help against the run, but with the level of experience he's gained in his career to this point, Foster is a prime example to the younger players in the room of what doing your job at a high level can mean earlier on in one's career.

Nebraska is sure to continue making portal moves, even if the news isn't as consistent as it has been this evening. With plenty more offers still extended to players yet to find new homes, expect several other commitments over the coming days, as the Huskers look to add anywhere from 10 to 15 transfers.

