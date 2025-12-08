Nebraska Adds San Diego State's Rob Aurich as Next Defensive Coordinator

Matt Rhule has reportedly found his next defensive coordinator.

On Sunday afternoon, Nebraska agreed to a three-year deal with former San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, naming him the Huskers’ next DC, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The move comes less than a week after the firing of first-year coordinator John Butler, who oversaw a defense that surrendered 77 points over the final two games of the regular season.

Aurich arrives in Lincoln with a strong resume, leading the No. 7 total defense in college football this season. What Nebraska struggled with this fall is exactly where Aurich’s unit excelled, allowing just 266.7 yards per game and holding opponents to 12.6 points on average.

Sources: Nebraska has agreed to a three-year deal to make San Diego State's Rob Aurich the school's next defensive coordinator. San Diego State finished No. 5 in scoring defense this year at 12.6 ppg, an improvement from up from No. 97 last year at 29.6 ppg. pic.twitter.com/cgf0CRb5zl — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 7, 2025

Before becoming San Diego State's defensive coordinator, Aurich served as the Aztecs’ EDGE coach. In just one season as coordinator, he spearheaded one of the most dramatic defensive turnarounds in the nation, lifting SDSU 109 spots in total defense ranking. His group slashed its yardage allowed by more than 154 yards per game and helped fuel a jump from 3–9 in 2024 to 9–3 in 2025.

On paper, the hire looks like a home-run fit for a Nebraska team heading into the fourth year of the Rhule era. Aurich brings a deep background in the FCS ranks, where he coordinated both defenses and special teams at previous stops. Before joining SDSU, he worked at Idaho, South Dakota, and Bemidji State (Division II), and at each stop, he held a coordinator title while earning a reputation as a trusted, proof-in-the-pudding assistant.

The Architect 🛠️



Defensive Coordinator Rob Aurich has been named a Broyles Award Nominee! The leader of one of the best defensive units in the nation, Aurich has helped lead the way to a dominant season by the Aztecs! Congratulations coach!



📰: https://t.co/kxEWitXnlX… pic.twitter.com/EfwEJDQcym — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 25, 2025

For his work this fall, Aurich was named one of 60 finalists for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler received recognition as well, giving Rhule two cornerstone coordinators on staff eligible for the title.

Uncertainty still remains regarding the rest of Nebraska’s defensive assistants. To date, the only confirmed staff member being retained is defensive backs coach Addison Williams, who helped guide the Huskers to the No. 2 pass defense in college football this season.

I love this dude. https://t.co/ecPh43kwiI — Coach Aurich (@RobAurich) December 2, 2025

One of the biggest reasons Aurich’s name rose so quickly in coaching circles is his reputation for developing impact defenders at every stop he’s been. This fall, cornerback Chris Johnson was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year, but the development doesn't stop there. During his two seasons as Idaho’s defensive coordinator, he elevated multiple young players into all-conference performers, including All-American linebacker Xe’ree Alexander, who became the face of a defense that reached the FCS quarterfinals. Under Aurich, Idaho produced five all-Big Sky defenders in 2023 alone, highlighted by first-team corner Marcus Harris and second-team EDGE Keyshan James-Newby. His defenses consistently improved year-over-year, cutting points allowed, and creating turnovers at one of the highest rates in the league.

Before his rise at Idaho, Aurich spent four seasons at South Dakota, coaching linebackers and coordinating special teams. There, he helped shape some of the most productive defenders in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, including All-American linebacker Jack Cochrane, who earned a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs roster. Across his tenure, players coached by Aurich earned 12 All-MVFC honors, from star edge rusher Darin Greenfield, a national Defensive Player of the Year finalist, to breakout linebacker Brock Mogensen, who became one of the league’s top tacklers under Aurich’s guidance. Even on special teams, his presence showed. Punter Brady Schutt posted the nation’s fourth-best punting average in back-to-back seasons, and kicker Mason Lorber finished as the Valley’s highest-scoring kicker in conference play.

Aurich’s development success stretches back even further to his years at Bemidji State, where he coordinated a Division II defense that ranked among the nation’s best in explosive-play prevention and turnovers. His 2017 unit finished top 10 nationally in opponent yards per carry, interceptions, and yards allowed per play, while also ranking 18th in sacks. That consistent track record of maximizing talent, identifying strengths, and building cohesive units is a major reason his climb from Division II to the Mountain West to the Big Ten has happened so quickly.

When you look across Aurich’s resume, one theme keeps appearing. Players get better under his guidance. Young defenders turn into all-conference performers, veterans take noticeable leaps, and the entire defense rises with him as the coach. For a Nebraska program looking to rebuild its defensive identity, Aurich’s history of development is one of the most compelling reasons this hire makes sense.

Rob Aurich during his time as defensive coordinator at Idaho. | Idaho Athletics

Aurich’s arrival also sets the stage for a pivotal week inside Nebraska’s football facility. With his coordinator now in place, Rhule and presumably Aurich, have decisions to make regarding the rest of the defensive staff. With Addison Williams being the only known assistant set to return, the futures of defensive line coach Terry Bradden, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, and edge coach Phil Simpson remain unclear, and Aurich will likely have a strong voice in those evaluations. Rhule has shown throughout this offseason that he isn’t afraid to reshape the staff quickly when production slips, so additional changes are still firmly on the table.

The next step comes fast as Aurich is expected to begin digging into the roster almost immediately, prior to the Huskers' bowl game against Utah on the 31st. Nebraska will want him fully aligned with recruiting, portal decisions, and winter conditioning before the team hits the reset button in January. His scheme preferences, particularly how he structures the front seven, are sure to have a heavy influence on how the Huskers staff navigates the transfer portal over the coming weeks.

That evaluation will have direct implications for the roster. Nebraska has several young defensive linemen and linebackers who may benefit from a fresh set of eyes, while others may seek new opportunities if their roles change. On the flip side, Aurich’s track record of elevating players could make Nebraska an attractive landing spot for portal defenders looking to make an immediate jump. With roster movement, staff turnover, and offseason development about to collide, the next few weeks will go a long way in shaping Rhule’s fourth season and defining the trajectory of Nebraska's program as a whole.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.