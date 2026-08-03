Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea Earns Spot on Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Expectations surrounding Anthony Colandrea continue to grow heading into his first season at Nebraska.

The UNLV and Virginia transfer, who's coming off a Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year campaign, was named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List on Monday. The fourth-year quarterback, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, was one of 81 players on the initial list.

Anthony Colandrea during a Nebraska spring football practice ahead of the 2026 season. | @a_colandrea10/ Instagra

Why Colandrea Was Included

Colandrea, who's made 33 starts during his collegiate career, excelled at UNLV a season ago. While leading the Rebels to a 10-4 (6-2 Mountain West) record, he threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also made an impact on the ground, rushing 127 times for 649 yards and 10 scores.

In total, Colandrea accounted for 4,108 all-purpose yards in 2025, one of the highest marks in college football a season ago. He threw for at least 200 yards in 11 of UNLV's 14 games, including two 300-yard performances. In 12 of those 14 contests, he surpassed 250 all-purpose yards.

Entering 2026, there aren't many quarterbacks in college football with more experience or production. Before taking his first snap for the Big Red, the Florida native has already totaled 8,693 all-purpose yards and 61 touchdowns in college.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea fires a pass during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What It Means for Nebraska

With Colandrea expected to take over Nebraska's starting quarterback role, there's plenty of optimism about what he can bring to the offense. His 649 rushing yards last season would have been the most by a Husker quarterback since Tommy Armstrong Jr. ran for 705 in 2014.

The dual-threat ability gives the Big Red another dimension on offense. Colandrea has shown he can extend plays, escape pressure, and create with his legs.

More importantly, he's proven he can lead a productive offense. UNLV finished the 2025 season ranked No. 20 nationally in yards per game (446.4 per contest). Nebraska, meanwhile, averaged 370.5 per game in the same category. If the Huskers can close that gap in 2026, it'll go a long way toward helping the team win games.

Anthony Colandrea in action last season against Hawaii. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It Would Take to Become a Finalist

In its history, the Maxwell Award has largely gone to quarterbacks who not only put up elite numbers but also led their teams into national championship contention. Three of the last five winners took home the Heisman Trophy that same year as well.

For Colandrea, reaching the finalist stage would likely require both individual production and team success. Putting up big numbers will certainly help, but if Nebraska is ever going to have a player bring home the award, the Huskers will almost certainly need to get back to competing at the top of the sport.

Last 10 Maxwell Award Winners:

2025: Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

2024: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

2023: Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

2022: Caleb Williams (USC)

2021: Bryce Young (Alabama)

2020: DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

2019: Joe Burrow (LSU)

2018: Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)

2017: Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

2016: Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

Additional Information About the Award

Colandrea is one of 17 Big Ten players on the initial watch list, which is the most of any conference.

All 81 players on the list are quarterbacks, running backs or wide receivers.



Semifinalists for the 90th Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 10, the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 24, and the winner will be announced Dec. 10. The formal presentation of the award will take place next March 13 in Atlanta.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.