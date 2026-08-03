Matt Rhule Knows This Season Has to Be Different for Nebraska Football

The countdown to Nebraska football is officially on.

With Big Ten Media Days in the rearview mirror and fall camp about to begin, the Common Fans take a break from their Mount Rushmore series to focus on the present. From Matt Rhule's comments to position battles, college football changes, and even the future of Memorial Stadium, there was plenty to unpack as football season draws closer.

Matt Rhule Knows the Stakes

Matt Rhule made headlines at Big Ten Media Days when he declared, "We didn't come to Nebraska to go 7-6." The boys discuss why that message is important–and whether Nebraska fans are buying it.

Has the fan base become apathetic? Or are Nebraska fans simply done believing until they see better results on the field? We talk about the pressure facing Rhule in Year 4, why this season feels different from the past three, and what kind of record—or more importantly, what kind of progress—would restore confidence in the program.

The crew also dives into a thought-provoking column from Tom Shatel and debate whether 2026 should be viewed as a make-or-break season, or simply another step toward building something bigger.

Fall Camp Storylines to Watch

With camp about to begin, attention turns to the football field.

Who wins the running back job? Can Nebraska finally lean on what appears to be the strongest offensive line of the Matt Rhule era? And what kind of spark can transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea bring to Dana Holgorsen's offense?

The Common Fans discuss the wide-open competition in the offensive backfield, why this year’s offensive line could completely change the identity of this team, and there is reason to hope that Husker Nation might see an offense that could finally stretch the field again.

The Future of College Football

The conversation also takes a broader turn as the boys discuss reports that college football could eventually expand to a 24-team playoff while dramatically changing—or even reducing—the traditional bowl system.

The Common Fans get nostalgic about past bowl memories, and debate whether today's bowls still carry the same meaning in the NIL and transfer portal era. It's a fun discussion about nostalgia, tradition, and where the sport is headed next.

Memorial Stadium's Big Red Rebuild

Finally, the conversation turns to a topic on the minds of many HUsker fans: Nebraska's upcoming Memorial Stadium reseating process.

As part of the Big Red Rebuild, every season ticket holder will eventually be required to select new seats. That sparked a passionate conversation about tradition, community, rising ticket costs, and whether college football is slowly losing some of what has made Saturdays in Lincoln so special.

For longtime season ticket holders, the issue goes far beyond simply changing seats. It's about preserving decades of memories, relationships, and traditions that have become part of the Nebraska football experience.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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