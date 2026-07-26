The One Returning Nebraska Football Player Who Could Become a Star

Coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons, with a difficult schedule in 2026, Nebraska football needs someone to step up and become a star.

Truth is, the Huskers probably need more than one star for Nebraska to have a successful season. Probably a couple of playmakers on each side of the ball.

It’s a given that new quarterback Anthony Colandrea will be expected to carry the offensive load. Quarterbacks carry that burden. When you get the big bucks, you get the big expectations.

But Colandrea, a transfer from UNLV who was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, will need help — all quarterbacks do —from his offensive line, the running backs and pass receivers.

When you analyze the Huskers’ roster, you see who has a track record and who has the capability to increase production and intensity. Everyone has high school accomplishments. Everyone on a Power 4 roster was recruited for specific talents and/or their potential.

Football programs evolve. Players can get more playing time from one season to the next. That sophomore who didn’t get many snaps one season comes back stronger and more mature and ready to fulfill his promise. He understands the playbook and is capable of executing it. His number is called more frequently and in bigger spots.

Everything clicks.

Jacory Barney’s time?

Quarterbacks tend to thrive when they have a go-to receiver — a guy who can make a big catch, who can go up and get the ball in traffic, who will run precise routes, who won’t suffer dropped passes.

A guy the quarterback has faith in. The guy who be thrown the 50-50 ball.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. catches a pass for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That guy this season could be Jacory Barney Jr., who was considered by some as Nebraska’s most dynamic player last season.

Barney, a 6-foot, 170 junior from Florida City, Fla., is Nebraska’s leading returning pass receiver. He had 45 catches for 484 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also was a threat on special teams. He had 22 punt returns and 270 yards (12.2 yards per return), with a long return of 57 yards.

Barney also had 13 kickoff returns for 275 yards (21.2 yards per return), with a long return of 40 yards.

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter runs after a catch against Maryland at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dane Key in the Denver Broncos’ training camp, Barney and Nyziah Hunter, who had 43 catches for 617 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and five touchdowns last season, will be asked to carry the receiving load. Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer also will be counted on to help move the chains and provide a reliable target for Colandrea.

UCLA wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer runs past Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones (at the Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barney has a chance to be the leader of the receiving room. UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer, a junior who had 50 catches for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Two Nebraska players have at least 1,000 career receiving yards in a season: Trey Palmer, 1,043 yards in 2022, and Stanley Morgan Jr., 1,004 yards in 2018.

Improved passing attack?

Nebraska is counting on a different kind of passing game under Colandrea than it had under Dylan Raiola. Colandrea is more mobile than Raiola. His mobility should extend plays and keep pressure on secondaries. That mobility should give the receivers more opportunities — even if they have to break off pass routes and be creative in creating space for Colandrea.

Barney seems to have the profile to fit into a Colandrea passing game. He is talented, quick and elusive and should have the opportunity to grow from last season and flourish in Dana Holgorsen’s offensive scheme.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea passes against the blitz of Hawaii linebacker Wynden Ho'Ohuli. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea has a reputation of not being afraid to take his shots. Raiola played more cautiously. Raiola was tied for 13th in the Big Ten with only six interceptions, along with 18 touchdown passes. Backup TJ Lateef had five touchdown passes and one interception.

Last season, Colandrea completed 275-of-417 passes for a conference-best 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his first two years at Virginia, Colandrea threw 26 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 19 games. That touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio tends not to fly in the talented Big Ten.

For Nebraska to improve on last season’s 7-6 record, its turnover ratio also will have to improve. That falls on everyone — the protection, the quarterback making smart decisions and the receivers getting after the ball.

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