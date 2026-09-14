Nebraska Rolls Again, but We Still Might Not Know Much About the 2026 Huskers

On the bright side, Nebraska is 2-0 on the season with two very easy wins against teams from the MAC.

The downside is this: with the inferior competition the Huskers have played so far, we really don’t know how good this team is.

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and former Husker offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka take a look back at the Bowling Green game and look ahead to Saturday’s showdown with North Dakota.

On paper, the numbers echo the glory days. Averaging 535 yards a game, 256 yards a game on the ground, and 53 points per game! A mobile quarterback in Anthony Colandrea who can make plays with his feet and his arm. Jamal Rule, a running back who has future All-Conference written all over him, and maybe All-American.

The defense may finally be worthy of being called “The Blackshirts” again. Giving up just 28 points in two games. Bowling Green was held to just a touchdown.

Is this for real, or just smoke and mirrors? How about too early to tell.

Up next is North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are one of the best teams in FCS. Sure, they may be playing down a division, but they will most likely be the best team Nebraska has played so far this year.

North Dakota has a potent offense led by quarterback Jerry Kaminski. Kaminski has 11 touchdown passes in three games and is completing 77% of his throws. North Dakota averages 540 yards and 50 points per game. However, Nebraska will be the best team it has played this season.

North Dakota and Nebraska last played in 2022. The Huskers won 38-17. However, the game was much closer than the final score suggests. The Huskers needed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the game out of reach.

Travis and Dr. Rob always have lively and somewhat thought-provoking conversations. Enjoy the episode!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerM4ax.com daily.