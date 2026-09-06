Husker Doc Talk: Takeaways From Nebraska's 2026 Opener

Nebraska opens the season with a convincing win over Ohio, 49-21.

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice dive deep into the game, highlighting the positives and areas for improvement for the next game.

The Nebraska running game was impressive against the Bobcats. The Huskers racked up 248 yards on the ground, led by true freshman running back Jamal Rule, who carried the ball 15 times for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rule also caught a touchdown pass.

Rule is the first true freshman to rush for 100+ yards in a season opener since Adrian Martinez did it in 2018. He did not start the game, but his performance against Ohio was clearly the best among the running backs who played.

Anthony Colandrea had a very good debut at quarterback for Nebraska. 18-32, for 275 yards and three touchdowns. As Dr. Rob discusses in this episode, Colandrea clearly fits the Nebraska system and makes the offense run more efficiently.

Nebraska did have 9 penalties in the game. Yellow flags have plagued the Huskers in the past, and if they want the season they hope to have, they need to clean up this issue.

Dr. Rob also breaks down the offensive and defensive line play; here's a hint: he was hoping for a better pass rush from the Huskers.

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