Can Nebraska’s Running Backs Take ‘the Next Step’?
Four days before the Nebraska football spring game, running backs coach E.J. Barthel is looking for more from his ball carriers. "Good enough" simply isn't good enough.
Barthel said after Tuesday morning's practice that he wants to see his backs "make some guys miss at the second level" and "make some more explosive runs."
"The big challenge for us is to take the next step," Barthel said. "Not just be good enough, but ... let's really dominate. That's what we're looking for Saturday, me as a coach."
Barthel said sophomore Emmett Johnson is "a step ahead" of last season and has "grown up fairly quickly." Junior Gabe Ervin Jr. is "working his tail off" to get back to full health after missing most of last year with a hip injury. Ervin is being limited to individual drills this spring.
"I feel good," Ervin said. They're just really trying to take precautions, get me even more healthy. Summer, I'm going to be rolling. Fall camp, I'll be rolling."
Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola played with the energy of a kid on a playground during last Saturday's scrimmage, in which the offense had a stellar day.
"We challenged him ... to get his energy going because people are gonna feed off him," Satterfield said. "He played like he was at recess, he played like he was in third grade out on the playground: flying around, moving around, dancing around, giving people high-fives. I think that bled into our offensive guys, gave them a lot of confidence to go out and do some really good things."
the 13th of spring ball.
