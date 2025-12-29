Three Questions for Nebraska Football Heading Into the Las Vegas Bowl

The Common Fans discuss the latest news around Nebraska’s upcoming bowl game against Utah, and look at three questions heading into the matchup vs the Utes.

Kyle Whittingham to Michigan

The Utah head coach - who was already planning to leave Salt Lake City after this season - has officially been named the head man at the University of Michigan. Will this development create uncertainty for the Utes? Will it benefit the Huskers?

Whatever the case, Whittingham is undeniably one of the good guys in college football, and all three Common Fans agree the cheaters in Ann Arbor do not deserve him. He is one of the best coaches in the country, and he is a clear upgrade for the Wolverines.

What should we expect from TJ Lateef in the bowl game?

Is Lateef fully healthy? Matt Rhule says he looks good to go and ready to run the offense.

The boys wonder if offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will open up the playbook, having Lateef run the ball and possibly even mixing in some trick plays.

The Las Vegas Bowl will be a big opportunity for Lateef to cement his status as the starter going into 2026.

How well will Nebraska’s offense run the ball without Emmett Johnson?

The crew gives one final shoutout to EJ, the best back Nebraska has had in at least a decade. How will the Big Red run the ball without him?

While backups Isaiah Mozee, Kwinten Ives, and Mekhi Nelson have shown promise at times, none of them even has 20 carries on the season. There are a lot of unknowns, simply because of how much #21 carried the load all year.

Will the Blackshirts be able to stop the run?

Utah comes into the Las Vegas Bowl at #2 in the country in rushing, averaging nearly 270 yards on the ground per game. Rushing defense, of course, has been a challenge for Nebraska’s defense in 2025.

Can the Husker D come up with any answers? Two of the Utes’ best offensive linemen will forego the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft. Will that make enough of a difference for Nebraska’s defense to slow down the run?

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! A very heartfelt Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from TJ, MattyO, and Geoff in Lincoln, and as always, GBR for LIFE!

Listen on the Common Fan website, or any audio platform where you get your podcasts. Find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch now!