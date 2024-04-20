Offense Dominates Saturday’s Nebraska Football Scrimmage
The Huskers scrimmaged Saturday, and it was a dominant day on one side of the ball.
The offense enjoyed "by far the best day we've ever had since I've been here," said Matt Rhule, Nebraska football's second-year head coach.
"There might have been eight, nine, ten, twelve touchdowns out there today," Rhule said. "Explosive plays, big plays. I think we had one fumble late with the threes, but I thought the ball was protected." (See highlights below.)
Saturday's practice consisted of 200 plays, including 120 during the scrimmage. At one point, one of the quarterbacks led the offense on a 99-yard drive. Rhule did not say who that was: Dylan Raiola, Heinrich Haarberg or Daniel Kaelin.
"I thought all three quarterbacks played really well. I'd like to watch the tape to be able to talk about specifics. ... Quarterbacks excelled at taking what was there."
Rhule did caution that "we aren't hitting the quarterback, and a lot of plays extend. So I’m going to go back and say, ‘Well, that would have been a sack.’ I don’t want to sound the alarm. The ability to throw and catch the ball and guys making catches and plays after the catches has been good."
The head coach had praise for running back Emmett Johnson, citing his do-it-all versatility, and Jack linebacker Chief Borders, described by Rhule as probably the team's the most improved player this spring. “He’s a problem out there,” Rhule said of Borders.
It was the 12th practice and second full scrimmage for the 2024 Huskers. The team will practice twice more next week before wrapping things up with the annual Red-White spring game on April 27.
Watch Rhule's complete press conference below, and then scroll down for more coverage from Saturday. Refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
- Husker247 | Saturday scrimmage produces “most dominant” practice day for offense since Rhule has been here
- Husker247 | Rhule on Nebraska’s lack of portal exits so far: ‘Why would you go somewhere else?’
- Mike Farrell Sports | Matt Rhule Celebrates “Best Day Ever” While Selling Nebraska Program, Culture, & Good Life
- Nebraska Athletics | Rhule talks offensive performance, spring practice overall
- Omaha World-Herald* | Practice Report: Matt Rhule lauds ‘dominant’ Nebraska offense in second scrimmage
- Omaha World-Herald* | ‘Fight for it and earn it:’ Matt Rhule comfy with prolonged Nebraska quarterback battle
- Omaha World-Herald* | Green light for the green dot: Matt Rhule ‘so glad’ for NCAA in-helmet communication debut
- Omaha World-Herald* | Husker notes: Matt Rhule’s standout Nebraska RB, most improved player and top two corners
