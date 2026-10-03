Nebraska Upgrades Jamal Rule and Jacory Barney on Latest Availability Report; Mekhi Nelson Unchanged

There was promising news Friday regarding two of Nebraska's biggest playmakers.

As the Cornhuskers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) make their final preparations for a Week 5 homecoming matchup with Maryland (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), freshman running back Jamal Rule and junior wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. both received improved injury statuses in Friday's availability report provided by Nebraska to the Big Ten.

However, junior running back Mekhi Nelson, who was not included on the initial report Wednesday, has since been added to the list.

Jamal Rule | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Rule

Nebraska's leading rusher with three 100-yard games already under his belt, the true freshman played just eight snaps last week against Michigan State before leaving with an injury.

Rule was labeled as doubtful in NU's initial availability report Wednesday. He remained there Thursday before moving up to questionable Friday. His return would bolster a running back room with an alarmingly low amount of career production.

Jacory Barney Jr. fields a punt against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacory Barney

While Barney's injury was a bit more under the radar during the game, the junior pass-catcher had his lightest workload of the year against the Spartans. Barney played just 21 snaps in East Lansing a week ago, according to PFF.

After being upgraded from questionable to probable, he appears set to return against the Terps. That would give the Huskers a key piece in both their passing and return games.

Mekhi Nelson celebrates after a first down in the first quarter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mekhi Nelson

The surprising news came Thursday when junior running back Mekhi Nelson was added to the availability report as questionable. That status stayed the same on Friday.

Nelson saw 42 snaps against the Spartans in Week 4, totaling 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He appeared to leave East Lansing healthy.

Nelson's availability would provide a significant boost for the Huskers on the ground against Maryland. With Jamal Rule also questionable, NU could enter Saturday's contest without their two most productive backs. Having one or both available would be a major confidence booster in Nebraska's second conference game of the 2026 season.

Friday's reports from Maryland and Nebraska | Big Ten Conference

Others listed on the report include Rex Guthrie and Brendan Black as probable. Both players have remained that way since Wednesday. Bryson Webber and Tanner Terch have been upgraded from questionable to probable since the initial report was released.

Larry Miles, Kahmir Prescott, Gage Stenger, Jase Reynolds, Jacob Bower, and Gabe Moore have yet to see the field this season for the Big Red. For the most part, potentially excluding Moore, those players will remain listed as out for the rest of the year.

Junior tight end Carter Nelson suffered an injury in the second half of the Huskers' win over North Dakota and left the field appearing to be in severe pain. He has been listed as out on every report since then.