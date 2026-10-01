Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed as Doubtful Against Maryland

The injury bug appears to have finally bitten the Big Red.

In the initial availability report Nebraska provided to the Big Ten ahead of Saturday's game against Maryland, several key members of the Huskers' offense were listed as questionable, doubtful, or probable, including freshman running back Jamal Rule.

Jamal Rule celebrates after the Bowling Green game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rule played just eight snaps against Michigan State in the Huskers' conference opener on Sept. 26. Though NU managed to leave East Lansing with an 18-point win, the Salisbury, North Carolina, native, who entered the matchup as the most productive freshman ball carrier in college football, totaled just four yards on four carries before leaving the ggame.

Having totaled 415 all-purpose yards through the first four games of his young career, Rule's production will presumably slow down after he was listed as doubtful heading into Week 5.

Jacory Barney Jr. catches a pass for a touchdown against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rule wasn't the only playmaker on Nebraska's offense in the availability report. Joining him was junior wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr., who was listed as questionable after playing just 21 snaps against Michigan State.

Prior to the Huskers' trip to East Lansing, Barney was the team's leading receiver. Through the first three games of 2026, the do-it-all pass-catcher had totaled 15 receptions for 210 yards and two scores while adding 13 yards on two rushing attempts.

Following Barney's injury, junior wideout Quinn Clark saw an extended role. While playing 40 snaps, his biggest workload of 2026, the 6-foot-5 Montana native caught two passes for 34 yards. Ultimately, Husker quarterback Anthony Colandrea connected with UCLA transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer four times for 101 yards and a touchdown, allowing the former Bruin to overtake Barney as NU's current WR1.

Brendan Black. | Nebraska Athletics

Iowa State transfer Brendan Black, who has started all four of Nebraska's 2026 contests at right guard, was also forced to leave the game early. The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder from Yulee, Florida, played 59 snaps in NU's Week 4 win.

Before the injury, Black notched a team-high 85.0 pass-blocking grade, though his run-blocking grade was 61.4. The senior offensive lineman has already totaled 245 offensive snaps and has yet to allow a sack or quarterback hit. According to Pro Football Focus, he has been charged with one hurry and two penalties.

Listed as probable against the Terrapins in Week 5, Black will look to help the Huskers find success both on the ground and through the air against a Maryland team that allowed 54 points to UCLA last week.

Nebraska Injury News:



Jamal Rule listed as “Doubtful”

Jacory Barney listed as “Questionable”

Brendan Black listed as “Probable”

Carter Nelson listed as “Out” pic.twitter.com/3n69KkGfkE — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) October 1, 2026

Others listed on the report include Rex Guthrie as probable, in addition to Tanner Terch and Bryson Webber as questionable.

Larry Miles, Kahmir Prescott, Gage Stenger, Jase Reynolds, Jacob Bower and Gabe Moore have yet to see the field for the Big Red. Many of those players have been confirmed to be out for the year, with Moore being the only one whose status remains unknown.

Junior tight end Carter Nelson played in three games for Nebraska this fall. In the second half of the Huskers' win over North Dakota, the Ainsworth, Nebraska, native left the field. Listed as out for NU's matchup with Maryland, Nelson is expected to miss an extended period of time.

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