Huskers Were Too Tight in Second Half Against Illinois, Matt Rhule Says
After an overtime loss to Illinois, Nebraska will travel to Purdue for the season’s first road test. Rhule said Monday that the Huskers will be without starting left tackle Turner Corcoran, who injured a hamstring during Friday night’s loss.
In this story:
Head coach Matt Rhule had injury updates and plenty more to say Monday about Nebraska football’s overtime loss to Illinois and the Huskers’ upcoming game at Purdue. Below are Kaleb Henry's notes from Rhule’s press conference; scroll down farther for more coverage.
- Turner Corcoran out “for a while” with a “significant hamstring injury.”
- Tommi Hill day to day.
- Ceyair Wright played pretty well.
- Gunnar Gottula came in and played well. “Overtime got away from us” but Gunnar needed more help there.
- Illinois had a lot of yards after contact. “Second week in a row I’m saying that” and it’s disappointing.
- “At the end of the day, we didn’t get off blocks.”
- Tackling isn’t at the level that has been shown before.
- DeShon Singleton got fooled on the tight end swapping between eligible and ineligible, but “gonna have to be more disciplined” when things come up.
- “I don’t think anything was good enough in that game.”
- Had some good rushes but “a lot of errors on defense I haven’t seen us make since last year at Michigan.”
- “None of it was quite good enough and we still had a chance to win the game.”
- Expecting more blitzes against Nebraska’s O-line and Dylan Raiola. “I’d blitz him.”
- Need more discipline on picking up blitzes and responsibilities.
- Dylan did well on figuring out Illinois going back and forth between zone and man coverage.
- Long punt return for Illinois was a “bad punt” that outkicked the coverage to the wrong hash.
- Same thing happened on kickoff coverage.
- Team needs to play looser. “It just felt really tight out there in the second half, except for some guys. Dylan doesn’t feel tight. He’s out there saying ‘let’s go play.’ ”
- Have good character and leadership but just need to play a little bit better.
- Can’t worry about officials or a call that goes against us.
- Wants guys to stop worrying about past results in tough situations in games.
- Game should not have come down to John Hohl’s field goal attempt.
- Tristan Alvano wasn’t getting any better last week so shut him down for the week (as of Wednesday). Building him back up.
- Brett Maher is on staff working with specialists. At practices and meetings. Has consulted with Ed Foley for a while but with new rule was able to officially add him during camp.
- “Hate that we’re still in the learning-how-to-win phase”
- Defense has a lot of ownership over what they should be doing.
- Need to run the ball better. Wanted “like 25 carries for Dante.”
- Would like to get Emmett Johnson more involved in the offense.
- “As long as we win, I don’t care if we run the ball once, or pass the ball once.”
- Micah Mazzccua could play other positions on the line but Rhule needs to see it in practice.
- Getting the team ready for the first road game of the season after four straight home games.
- Knows the fans will travel. “I hope our guys are looking forward to it.”
- Purdue giving up rushing yards to running quarterbacks doesn’t equate to what Nebraska does and game plans to do.
- “We practiced hard.” Not happy about not being the more physical team Friday.
- Purdue runs outside zone well.
- If someone is going to help the team win, they’ll play. Only if they can’t help win (depth, experience) will they redshirt.
- Wants to see defense make some more plays.
- Heinrich Haarberg is one of the guys Rhule would say isn’t being utilized enough.
Scroll down for coverage, the latest depth chart and more. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to get the latest additions. | HuskerMax discussion
Coverage
- Husker247 | Continued work for Huskers to not let tight games tighten them up
- Husker247 | Rhule updates several injuries heading into Purdue week
- HuskerOnline | Rhule updates the injury status on OL Turner Corcoran, DB Tommi Hill
- On3 | Tommi Hill injury update: Matt Rhule explains why DB was sidelined
- Nebraska Athletics | Quotes
- Omaha World-Herald | Shatel/Bland recap (video)
- Omaha World-Herald* | As pass offense hums, Rhule still wants to run the ball more — and better
- Omaha World-Herald* | Corcoran out for Purdue game after 'significant' injury
From the other side
- Boiler Upload | Opponent First Look: Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Purdue on SI | Running Back Devin Mockobee Hits Impressive Career Milestone
- Gold & Black | Purdue football Monday press conference video
More info
- Nebraska depth chart
- Nebraska pregame notes
- Stats matchup
- Purdue game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified