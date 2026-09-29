Nebraska Finally Has the Jimmys and Joes
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Four years into the Matt Rhule era, Nebraska finally looks like a team built to compete in the Big Ten.
The Cornhuskers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are coming off an 18-point victory over Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in which fans turned off the television feeling that NU was clearly the better team.
That hasn't happened enough since 2011, as Nebraska has gone just 57-72 in conference play since transitioning from the Big 12 (.442). However, it finally appears the Big Red has a roster capable of getting the program back to where it belongs.
Rhule said it himself in August: “It's definitely our best team; there's no doubt.”
The fourth-year head coach knew he had something special brewing in Lincoln back then, yet chose to maintain the under-the-radar approach until his program went out and proved it on the field.
After a Week 4 matchup with Michigan State, they finally did. Now, to be fair, the Spartans aren't the cream of the crop. Even so, four weeks into the season, the Huskers are beating their opponents by an average of 30.5 points per game while outgaining them by an average of more than 249 yards.
Not only are they handling business, but they're also exceeding expectations. NU is 4-0 against the spread in 2026, despite ranking 97th nationally in penalties per game. The margin for error for Nebraska under Rhule has never been so large, and a significant reason for that is the players they've added to their roster in recent years.
Every Nebraska fan will point to the Huskers' five-star quarterback commit, Trae Taylor, when discussing how good the Big Red's recruiting has been. However, Rhule's success in talent acquisition started long before that.
Since arriving in Lincoln, Rhule has put together four high school recruiting classes as Nebraska's head coach. In 2023, NU signed the nation's 25th-ranked high school class before following it up with the 18th-ranked haul in 2024. The Huskers' 2025 class finished 22nd nationally, before a 2026 haul that ranked 75th.
Averaged out, those classes ranked 35th nationally over the last four years. That's tied with Iowa for seventh in the Big Ten.
Big Ten High School Recruiting Classes (2023-2026)
Team
2023 Rank
2024 Rank
2025 Rank
2026 Rank
Average
1: Ohio St.
4
5
4
4
4.25
2: Oregon
9
3
5
3
5.0
3: USC
8
17
13
1
9.75
4: Michigan
17
16
6
12
12.75
5: Penn St.
14
15
15
64
27.0
6: Washington
26
47
23
13
27.25
*T-7: Nebraska
25
18
22
75
35.0
T-7: Iowa
42
32
40
26
35.0
9: Maryland
36
38
25
43
35.5
10: Illinois
37
49
46
24
39.0
11: Minnesota
46
36
47
28
39.25
12: Rutgers
57
37
30
36
40.0
13: Michigan St.
22
42
57
45
41.5
14: Wisconsin
59
23
27
79
47.0
15: Indiana
69
66
49
29
53.25
16: Purdue
70
27
87
55
59.75
17: UCLA
38
92
44
66
60.0
18: Northwestern
47
80
66
52
61.25
*Nebraska's rankings are in bold; rankings provided by 247Sports.
As far as portal rankings go, NU has largely been just as successful.
Headlined by MJ Sherman, Billy Kemp, Elijah Jeudy, and Ben Scott, the Huskers' 2023 portal haul ranked 32nd nationally. The following season, Nebraska added players like Ceyair Wright, Dante Dowdell, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahmal Banks, and the class finished ranked 33rd.
The 2025 portal cycle saw the Huskers add players such as Williams Nwaneri, Elijah Pritchett, Nyziah Hunter, and Andrew Marshall. That has been Rhule's highest-ranked portal class, finishing the cycle 22nd overall. Rhule's staff followed it up in 2026 by adding players like Owen Chambliss and Anthony Colandrea, with the class finishing the cycle ranked 32nd.
Averaged out, the Big Red's last four transfer cycles rank sixth in the Big Ten, with an average class ranking of 29.75.
Team
2023 Rank
2024 Rank
2025 Rank
2026 Rank
Average
1: Indiana
10
10
13
1
8.5
*2: Oregon
NA
5
4
36
15.0
3: Wisconsin
5
12
63
14
23.535
4: Illinois
35
19
40
19
28.25
*5: Washington
NA
20
11
55
28.67
6: Nebraska
32
33
22
32
29.75
7: Rutgers
36
37
9
52
33.5
*8: UCLA
NA
67
23
11
33.67
9: Minnesota
20
22
37
56
33.75
10: Maryland
12
52
33
40
34.25
11: Michigan
17
43
14
65
34.75
12: Penn St.
34
45
34
34
36.75
13: Ohio St.
39
54
10
58
40.25
14: Iowa
16
58
51
41
41.5
*15: USC
NA
21
58
47
42.0
16: Purdue
53
31
68
23
43.75
17: Michigan St.
41
57
21
61
45.0
18: Northwestern
31
64
53
35
45.75
*Former Pac-12 teams rankings are only available from 2024-present; rankings are provided by On3.
While the recruiting rankings have seemingly always been there for Nebraska to field a winning team, one uber-important change happened over the offseason heading into 2026. The Huskers went from being one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten to one of the most experienced rosters in college football.
Rhule and company seemingly emphasized size and experience over everything else, and it's working out exceedingly well. Nebraska's offensive line has a combined 129 collegiate starts, while averaging a stature of roughly 6-foot-5, 322 pounds.
Defensively, the Big Red's four-man front stands roughly 6-foot-3, 276 pounds, and has a combined 43 starts. By Game 5 of last season, NU's starting defensive line, albeit a three-man front, had just 12 combined career starts.
Heading into this weekend's Maryland game, the Huskers' top offensive group has totaled 258 starts, amounting to 21.5 years' worth of starting experience. Add a defense with another 184 starts, and you're looking at a completely different team from just a season ago.
While talent acquisition is beginning to bear fruit, Rhule has also managed to hang onto the pieces he needed over the years. As a result, a once-underexperienced roster is beginning to show its age at the best possible time. Football isn't a beauty contest; it's football. In this sport, especially in the Big Ten, experience matters.
Nebraska is finding out just how much as the season goes on. Though NU still has eight games to prove us right or wrong, it appears as if there are finally enough horses in the stable, paired with enough experience, to get the job done.
Four of the Huskers' eight remaining opponents are ranked, yet only one of them, Indiana, has more collective snaps played than the Huskers. Heading into the remainder of the year, NU has an edge in either recruiting metrics, experience, or both against every opponent. It's something they'll need to continue taking advantage of.
With a preseason win total set at 6½, Nebraska has put itself in position to surpass that mark. Getting to eight wins doesn't seem out of the question now.
Entering Week 5, the Big Red still has everything it wanted on the table as the Terrapins come to town. Now, we'll see if the recruiting battles won and experience gained can continue to make a winning impact for the Big Red.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.