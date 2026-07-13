Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor Becomes Consensus No. 1 Quarterback in the 2027 Class

The recruiting industry has spoken, and Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor has officially become the consensus No. 1 signal-caller in the 2027 recruiting class.

On Monday, Rivals updated its national rankings, elevating Taylor from a high four-star prospect ranked No. 71 nationally to a five-star recruit ranked No. 17 overall, a jump of 54 spots. The rise comes after an impressive stretch for the Chicago native, who is set to quarterback Millard South (NE) this fall.

Here's what Taylor's five-star status means for the Big Red, including what he did to reach this point.

Becoming a Five-Star

Taylor first earned a five-star rating from 247Sports shortly after being named the Elite 11 MVP following an impressive performance at the prestigious quarterback competition in May. Competing against 20 of the nation's top signal-callers, Nebraska's verbal pledge proved to be the best of the group.

According to 247Sports, Taylor is the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class. By earning MVP honors, he joined an impressive list of QBs that includes former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, 2025 Heisman finalist Julian Sayin, and several other top quarterbacks who have won the award over the years.

2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule before the 2024 Rutgers game. | @Qb6Trae on X

Taylor's Recruitment

Taylor committed to Nebraska on May 1, 2025, and his stock has only continued to rise since then. At the time, he was regarded as a four-star prospect, but the Huskers believed they had secured a commitment from one of the nation's top quarterbacks.

To his credit, he became just that. He followed that decision with a junior season in which he totaled more than 4,200 all-purpose yards and 50 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the country's most electrifying recruits heading into his senior year.

Despite interest from several of the nation's top programs, Taylor has remained committed to NU. He reinforced that commitment by moving to the state ahead of his senior season, and his leadership has played a significant role in helping the Huskers assemble one of the top 2027 recruiting classes in the country.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 18 nationally and sixth in the Big Ten according to Rivals. Per 247Sports, however, the Huskers sit at No. 16 nationally, trailing only Ohio State and Oregon within the conference.

NU also holds commitments from four top-100 overall prospects in the cycle, its most since the 2005 recruiting class. Taylor is joined by four-star safety Tory Pittman III, four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma, and four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor in that group.

Currently, the Big Red hold commitments from 22 prospects in the 2027 class. While Taylor is the only five-star recruit, nine of Nebraska's commits are currently regarded as blue-chip prospects.

Nebraska Commits in 2027 Cycle:

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What Taylor's Bump Means for the Huskers

By now, every program in the country knows who Taylor is and what he could eventually become. For Nebraska, the task now shifts from recruiting him to proving it can develop him into an NFL quarterback over the next several years. For now, Taylor remains locked in, but signing day is still months away.

The 2026 season means significantly more that getting to a certain number of wins. For Matt Rhule's staff, though, the pressure should be viewed as a privilege. They'll need to prove they can develop the talent they already have while also winning football games. It's as simple as that.

NU's current staff already had one opportunity with a five-star QB, but that partnership ended after just two years. Taylor represents an opportunity to flip the script. This time, the Huskers will need to maximize it by keeping him in Lincoln, developing him into an NFL-caliber signal-caller, and seeing him finish what he starts, all while wearing the scarlet and cream.

Plenty of quarterbacks have found success while playing football for the Big Red. Plain and simple, Taylor needs to become the next one. Rhule's staff seems set on seeing that become true. Now, fans will have the opportunity to watch it unfold.

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