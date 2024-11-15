All Huskers

I-80 Club: Dana Holgorsen is the New OC!

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get together to discuss one of the biggest news items of the entire season: Dana Holgorsen is the new OC.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

  • Jack's thoughts on why he didn't expect this to happen but why he's still not apologizing for pushing back against the Fire Satt crowd!
  • What could actually improve in the final three games and if differences will be noticeable.
  • What it means for 2025 and beyond.

Speaking of 2025, the guys discuss how the Matt Rhule era could be defined by this move and the necessity to make a bowl game.

Watch the full episode above!

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

