I-80 Club: Dana Holgorsen is the New OC!
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get together to discuss one of the biggest news items of the entire season: Dana Holgorsen is the new OC.
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get together to discuss one of the biggest news items of the entire season: Dana Holgorsen is the new OC. They discuss:
- Jack's thoughts on why he didn't expect this to happen but why he's still not apologizing for pushing back against the Fire Satt crowd!
- What could actually improve in the final three games and if differences will be noticeable.
- What it means for 2025 and beyond.
Speaking of 2025, the guys discuss how the Matt Rhule era could be defined by this move and the necessity to make a bowl game.
