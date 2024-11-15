Nebraska Football Flips 4-Star LB Dawson Merritt Away From Alabama
Less than a week ago, a recruit out of Kansas elected to flip to the Jayhawks. This time, a Sunflower State prospect decided to join Nebraska football.
Four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt has flipped his commitment to the Huskers. He had been committed to Alabama since June.
Out of Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas, Merritt is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 player in Kansas and 116th best prospect in the nation. He's the No. 13 linebacker overall.
At 6-3, 215 pounds, Merritt was set to join Kalen DebBoar's first full recruiting class in Tuscaloosa. Instead, he'll join Matt Rhule's second full class in Lincoln.
Nebraska is now up to 20 commits for the 2025 class, with Merritt as the highest ranked among them. Other linebackers in the bunch include four-star Christian Jones and three-star Pierce Mooberry.
