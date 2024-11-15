All Huskers

Nebraska Football Flips 4-Star LB Dawson Merritt Away From Alabama

Nebraska football got another major flip, this time in the form of four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football 2025 commit Dawson Merritt (left) with Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek (right).
Nebraska football 2025 commit Dawson Merritt (left) with Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek (right). / @dawsonxmerritt on X
In this story:

Less than a week ago, a recruit out of Kansas elected to flip to the Jayhawks. This time, a Sunflower State prospect decided to join Nebraska football.

Four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt has flipped his commitment to the Huskers. He had been committed to Alabama since June.

Out of Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas, Merritt is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 player in Kansas and 116th best prospect in the nation. He's the No. 13 linebacker overall.

At 6-3, 215 pounds, Merritt was set to join Kalen DebBoar's first full recruiting class in Tuscaloosa. Instead, he'll join Matt Rhule's second full class in Lincoln.

Nebraska is now up to 20 commits for the 2025 class, with Merritt as the highest ranked among them. Other linebackers in the bunch include four-star Christian Jones and three-star Pierce Mooberry.

MORE: Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule Talks Coaching at 'Iconic' L.A. Coliseum

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly, Lexi Rodriguez Named Semifinalists for AVCA Player of the Year Award

MORE: Matt Rhule Made a Bold Decision That Will Save Nebraska's Season, Starting With Saturday's Test at USC

MORE: Hiring Dana Holgorsen Could Be the Key to Keeping Dylan Raiola at Nebraska

MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska at USC

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting