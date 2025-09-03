'I'm Not Trying to be Selfish, We're Just Trying to Win the Game': Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Eye 2-0 Start
After an offseason full of talk about offensive growth, Nebraska’s 20-point showing in its season-opening win over Cincinnati left some fans wanting more.
But lost in that conversation was just how efficient the Huskers were on their way to that conclusion. Dylan Raiola, who dropped back 42 times and completed 33 passes, led all Power Four matchups in Week 1 with his 78.6% completion percentage. Add in two touchdowns and no turnovers, and the sophomore’s performance was quietly one of the cleanest and most productive of his career.
A few days later, with film digested and emotions cooled, Raiola met with reporters to reflect on the opener, share where the offense needs to improve, and preview what’s ahead against Akron. Here's everything he had to say during his time at the podium.
One of the biggest early takeaways from Nebraska’s opener was the lack of deep shots downfield, and Raiola was quick to address that. Cincinnati’s 3-high safety look forced Nebraska to “dink and dunk” their way down the field, something Raiola admitted isn’t always easy for a quarterback eager to push the ball.
"It is difficult, but the way coach Rhule runs his program is [about] the discipline in everything you do," Raiola said. "I obviously want to push the ball downfield, but at the end of the day, you can’t force things."
Showing his maturity growth from a season ago, despite offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen wanting the Huskers to generate more explosive plays, Raiola made it clear his role is to work within the defense he’s given. "My role is to read the defense," he said. While some young quarterbacks find themselves forcing plays to happen, Raiola suggested he remains focused on taking advantage of big plays when they present themselves naturally.
While both emphasized taking care of the ball, Matt Rhule highlighted that Nebraska’s offensive system gives Raiola more freedom than most college quarterbacks. Raiola credited the trust and cohesion within the offense for allowing that autonomy. "It gives us the best ability to make plays happen," he said, noting he wouldn’t have the freedom to make as many audibles unless his teammates were on the same page as him.
Continuing his praise of Nebraska’s supporting cast, Raiola reflected on the heavy workload carried by running back Emmett Johnson in the season opener. "I think Emmett sees the field at such an elite level," he said. Raiola noted that Johnson trusts his cuts, and even if a play doesn’t immediately work out, he keeps trusting until it results in a big gain. "He’s a special player and a special piece to this offense," Raiola added, emphasizing the importance of keeping him healthy throughout the season.
With the run game covered, Raiola also spoke highly of Nebraska’s wide receivers and tight ends, a group featuring plenty of new weapons. "I love it. They all can do special things with the ball," he said, pointing to Luke Lindenmeyer’s effort play that got the ball to the 1-yard line in a crucial moment as an example.
For now, Raiola’s focus remains on executing at a high level on every play. But as the season progresses and trust continues to build within the offense, that chemistry could translate into more explosive plays and dynamic opportunities for Nebraska’s playmakers.
Despite playing clean and describing his performance as “good enough to win the football game,” Raiola made it clear there’s still plenty for him and the team to work on. Scoring just 20 points won’t cut it if Nebraska wants to meet its high expectations for this season, and everyone in the program knows it.
Still, the Huskers managed what so many recent Nebraska teams couldn’t, winning a close game against a respectable opponent. There’s no talk of banners or declaring “Nebraska’s back,” but the first game showed this team can compete and get it done when it matters.
With a week to correct mistakes and build on the positives, the return to Memorial Stadium against Akron will be an early opportunity to show progress. There’s work to do, but starting the season with a win gives Nebraska the chance to improve with confidence and sets the tone for consistent growth in the weeks to come.
