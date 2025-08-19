'I Want It Really Bad': Jamir Conn is Healthy, Still 'Fearless'
For Jamir Conn, nothing has come easy, and that’s exactly how he likes it. The junior defensive back arrived at Nebraska from Southern Illinois (FCS) this offseason with a chip on his shoulder, an injury to overcome, and a determination to prove he belongs at the highest level of college football.
Speaking with the media for the first time as a Husker, Conn opened up about his fearless mindset, his recovery from injury, and the underdog mentality that’s fueled him from Kansas City to Lincoln. At 5-foot-11, he’s heard the word “undersized” before, but he’s made it clear he doesn’t consider that a disadvantage.
Here are the biggest takeaways from his first time at the mic as a Husker.
Conn embraced Matt Rhule’s comments that FCS transfers often arrive “hungrier” than most, saying players like him bring “a different energy, a different mindset” after being overlooked earlier in their careers.
One of Nebraska’s smaller defensive backs, Conn leans on quickness and sharp technique to level the matchup against bigger receivers. “You gotta be fearless as a smaller guy,” he said.
After missing spring practice with an injury, Conn admitted it was tough not being able to make an immediate impact. But with the support of coaches and teammates, he now enters fall camp eager to prove he belongs.
From the Kansas City area, Conn’s path to Nebraska was no accident. With former Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee now on staff in Lincoln, their relationship played a major role in Conn’s recruitment.
“He means everything to me,” Conn said. “Without Coach Mozee, I wouldn’t have gotten to college [football].” Undersized in high school, Conn credited Mozee for giving him the chance to focus on developing as a player while helping get his name out to recruiters.
Now a Husker, Conn is eager to prove doubters wrong by showing he can make plays against higher-level competition.
Conn's path to the field at Nebraska was not how he initially planned. Shortly after arriving in Lincoln, he suffered an injury that sidelined him for much of the spring. He admitted the setback was tough, saying, “It was pretty hard… I wanted to make an immediate impact but obviously couldn’t.” Conn credited his parents, coaches, and teammates for helping him push through the process and added that he’s “extremely eager” to prove he belongs at the FBS level. “You have to be eager to show how much you really want it, and I want it really bad.”
That chance will come quickly. Nebraska’s season opener takes him back home to Kansas City, where a large group of family will be watching. For Conn, though, the focus is simple: “Really just being able to win; get to start with my guys.”
Taking nothing for granted, Conn is determined to use every advantage at Nebraska to make his mark in 2025. He knows the jump from FCS to the Big Ten is no small leap, but his mindset is simple: “Going full speed every play," will help him lessen the gap.
That effort extends beyond practice. From nutrition to recovery, Conn is embracing everything the program provides. Nebraska’s facilities, in particular, stood out immediately. “I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he said of the recovery equipment. At his previous school, Conn often worked out in a crowded rec center, waiting for equipment to free up. In Lincoln, he has 24/7 access to elite indoor facilities, a resource he says he’s “forever thankful” for.
From overcoming early injuries to carrying a chip on his shoulder, Conn embodies the mindset Matt Rhule wants to build Nebraska’s program around. Toughness, persistence, and gratitude. As the season begins, the Kansas City native has a chance to prove he belongs on one of college football’s biggest stages, and if his attitude is any indication, he’s ready to make the most of it in 2025.
