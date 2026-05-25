Nebraska, Geep Wade Land Third Offensive Line Commitment in Six Days

Geep Wade and Nebraska continue mining the state of Georgia for elite talent on the offensive line.

On Monday afternoon, four-star offensive lineman Timi Aliu, the No. 26 offensive tackle prospect in the 2027 cycle, announced his commitment to the Big Red. The Locust Grove, Georgia native becomes NU's fourth offensive line commit in the class and the third Georgia native to choose Lincoln within the last six days.

Here’s the latest on the 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior, including what his commitment means for the Huskers 2027 class and where the Big Red could turn next on the recruiting trail.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Timi Aliu has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 315 OT chose the Cornhuskers over Florida, Georgia, and Clemson



“GBR I’m Home❤️! LLVON43🕊️”https://t.co/cmGCRQsi2t pic.twitter.com/cqLkIMZ9Wc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2026

Momentum Stays in the Huskers' Favor

Momentum in recruiting is real, even if it can't always be measured directly. Right now, there is little denying that Wade, Lonnie Teasley, and the rest of Nebraska’s staff have plenty of it working in their favor. Just one week ago, the Huskers’ 2027 class sat within the mid-20's nationally. Now, NU finds itself knocking on the door of the top 10.

The Big Red has now secured 11 commitments within the cycle, one fewer than the total number of signees in the program’s 2026 recruiting class last December. Six of those pledges are four-star prospects, and four rank among the top 100 players nationally.

With June approaching, a critical month in which Nebraska is expected to host roughly 30 official visitors, the Huskers’ recruiting efforts are beginning to pay off in a big way. The staff has already beaten out several high-level programs from some of the nation's top recruits and will now be tasked with doing the exact same thing over the summer months.

Who Nebraska Beat Out for Aliu

The timing of Aliu’s commitment comes as somewhat of a surprise, given how active his upcoming visit schedule was expected to be. After already taking an official visit to Illinois on April 10, the four-star tackle had several additional trips lined up over the coming weeks.

That likely changes now. Nebraska appears positioned to become the final destination in his recruitment if Aliu decides to shut things down moving forward, which would be a major win for the Huskers. Before his commitment, the Georgia native was scheduled to officially visit Syracuse on May 29, Florida on June 4, and Georgia on June 12, before wrapping things up in Lincoln on the 19th.

The competition for Aliu was significant, yet NU managed to come out on top. In doing so, the Huskers have now landed four-star offensive tackle prospects in back-to-back recruiting classes, further strengthening the long-term outlook of the position and the offensive line as a whole.

Huskers 2027 Class to Date

After Aliu's commitment, the Cornhuskers class now ranks 11th nationally. As impressive as it is, they don't appear to be anywhere near close to being done. With a blue-chip offensive tackle locked down, NU has 11 players verbally pledged to join the program heading into June.

Previously headlined by four-star quarterback Trae Taylor and four-star safety Tory Pittman III, the No. 60 and No. 53 overall prospects in the class, Aliu's commitment adds fuel to the fire. Not only does it give Taylor another high-profile pass protector within the ranks, but the Huskers also now have five four-star prospects within the class.

Three other committed recruits are regarded as four-stars as well. Amir Brown is the No. 30 running back in the class, Corey Hadley Jr. is the No. 7 safety, and Jordan Agbanoma is the No. 5 guard. The other five players, Matt Erickson, Jayden Travers, Kaden Howard, Antayvious Ellis, and KD Jones, are three-star recruits. Agbanoma announced his commitment on May 20. Jones followed his high school teammate on the 21st.

NU's Offensive Line Haul

Nebraska’s 2027 offensive line class is quickly coming together in the first full recruiting cycle under Wade and Teasley. With four commits already in the fold, the position group is beginning to look like the centerpiece of the entire class.

What stands out most is the size that the Huskers are assembling up front. At tackle, Aliu is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, while Erickson checks in at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds. On the interior, Agbanoma measures 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, and Jones stands 6-foot-5, 305 pounds.

NU's approach in the trenches is beginning to take a noticeable shift. The Huskers are prioritizing length, mobility, and physicality at a level needed to compete at the top of the Big Ten. None of the current commits will necessarily be expected to contribute right away, but physically, each already possesses the type of frame required to make an impact in year one. Injuries happen. Wade and Teasley appear to be recruiting in a way that won't stop them from finding success if and when they do occur.

Nebraska on a roll on the OL lands another top target in the 2027 class in four-star Timi Aliu https://t.co/71vcagviNn — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 25, 2026

What Aliu's Commitment Means

Aliu has been one of Nebraska’s top offensive line targets for quite some time, making his commitment another meaningful recruiting win for the Huskers’ staff. More importantly, it reinforces NU's ability to identify priority prospects early and eventually close the deal against some of the top programs in the country.

Georgia is also rapidly becoming a valuable pipeline state for the Big Red. For Wade, who arrived in Lincoln after spending three seasons at Georgia Tech, the relationships and foothold he built in the state have clearly carried over well. It may have been expected upon arrival, but the results still matter all the same.

The Huskers are now on pace to sign seven offensive linemen across the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes if the current commitments hold, and that number does not include additional prospects scheduled to officially visit Lincoln next month. The emphasis being placed on the offensive line is impossible to ignore. Should Nebraska begin finding similar success along the defensive front, optimism surrounding the program's long-term outlook could reach another level entirely.

There's still plenty of time between now and signing day, and much can change over the coming months. Even so, NU enters official visit season with momentum firmly on its side. Recruiting efforts are beginning to pay off in an undeniable way. Now the challenge becomes maintaining the lead the Huskers have worked to build.