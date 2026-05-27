Will Trae Taylor Win the Elite 11 Finals?

Trae Taylor is about to face the nation’s best quarterbacks this upcoming weekend in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Nebraska commit will join 19 other elite signal-callers from the 2027 recruiting class at the 28th edition of the Elite 11 Finals. Since 1999, the prestigious quarterback competition has featured more than 100 future NFL Draft picks, including nearly 40 first-round selections.

Taylor enters the weekend with his recruiting stock arguably higher than ever before. Coming off a junior season in which he totaled more than 4,200 all-purpose yards and 50 total touchdowns, the four-star QB has positioned himself as one of the top players in the country ahead of his senior year.

Here’s who Taylor will compete against during the Elite 11 Finals, along with a look at how past winners have fared once their college careers officially began.

The Field

Only three of the 20 expected participants at the Elite 11 Finals remain uncommitted entering the weekend. Currently, eight quarterbacks in the field are pledged to SEC programs, six are committed to Big Ten schools, two are headed to the ACC, and one is bound for the Big 12.

Taylor will have the opportunity to measure himself against several quarterbacks expected to eventually compete at the top of the sport, including potential Heisman winners in future years. However, whether Matt Rhule and Nebraska can elevate the program to that same level during Taylor’s time in Lincoln remains to be seen.

Taylor, currently regarded as the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2027 class, is one of 13 four-star quarterbacks participating in the event. Six others are regarded as three-stars, while Elijah Haven enters the competition as the lone five-star in the group.

The level of competition will be significant, but even so, Taylor's got a chance. Here's how the past four Elite 11 winners fared during their collegiate careers to this point.

Dia Bell- 2025 Elite 11 Winner

In the 2026 recruiting class, Texas signed the No. 8 overall prospect, Dia Bell, out of Mater Lakes Academy (FL). Despite being regarded as a five-star recruit, Bell has yet to take a snap at the collegiate level. However, his time to shine in college football will happen soon.

Out of high school, Bell was the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and a top-three quarterback in his class. The son of former NBA star Raja Bell will be on the fast track towards earning the starting job after the current starter, Arch Manning, leaves for the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal-caller redshirted in 2025, but will likely see the field for the first time in college this fall. Bell dealt with injuries his senior year; however, he still managed to complete 43-of-68 passing attempts for 540 yards. As a junior, he was named the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida on top of winning the 2025 Elite 11 Finals.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell rolls out and throws a touchdown pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keelon Russell- 2024 Elite 11 Winner

Redshirt freshman quarterback Keelon Russel enters his second season at Alabama after appearing in two games for the Crimson Tide last fall. Though he sat behind Ty Simpson, the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Russel totaled 160 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.

This fall, the former five-star QB is expected to take over the starting role as Alabama looks to make it back to the College Football Playoffs yet again. Russel was selected as the Texas and National Gatorade Player of the Year in high school and will almost certainly carry over that success to the college level in 2026.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller led Texas high school football powerhouse Duncanville to back-to-back 6A Division 1 UIL state championships as a prep recruit. The 2025 winner of the Maxwell High School Player of the Year award will now attempt to lead Alabama back to national championship contention over the next couple of years before moving on to the NFL.

Julian Sayin- 2023 Elite 11 Winner

Julian Sayin may already represent one of the clearest examples yet of what the winner of the Elite 11 Finals can eventually become. In his first season as a starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, the then-redshirt freshman emerged as one of four Heisman Trophy finalists after throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 77% of his passes. He also threw just eight interceptions in 14 games.

Sayin spent the 2024 season developing behind former Kansas State transfer Will Howard while the Buckeyes won a national championship. The extra year of development appeared to pay massive dividends. Now entering his third season of college football, Sayin will attempt to follow a similar path by leading Ohio State on another national championship run before eventually hearing his name called in the NFL Draft.

With 14 career starts already under his belt, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback enters 2026 as one of the leading Heisman candidates. Surrounded by one of college football’s most talented rosters, Sayin will have an opportunity to do just that. If his current trajectory continues, the 2023 Elite 11 Finals winner will almost certainly become yet another future NFL-bound alum of the event.

Jackson Arnold- 2022 Elite 11 Winner

Jackson Arnold has experienced an up-and-down college career to this point, but the former Elite 11 winner will look to finish strong after transferring to UNLV ahead of 2026. Coming out of high school, Arnold signed with Oklahoma as a five-star recruit and a consensus top 5 QB in his class. In two seasons with the Sooners, he appeared in 17 games and made 10 starts while totaling 2,544 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Arnold then transferred to Auburn, where he earned another eight starts during his lone season with the Tigers. The then-junior threw for 1,309 yards and six touchdowns while adding another 311 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

Now, the former Gatorade National Player of the Year heads to the Group of Six, where he's expected to replace former Rebel quarterback turned Nebraska transfer Anthony Colandrea. The talent has never been in question, and his skill has absolutely appeared throughout his career. Still, despite the awards and recruiting profile attached to his name, consistency has never emerged.

What This Means for Trae Taylor

The 2026 Elite 11 Finals have yet to take place, so crowning Taylor the winner beforehand would be premature. Even so, the Nebraska commit enters the weekend with an opportunity to leave as this year's MVP. Winning the Elite 11 guarantees nothing long-term, but it would further validate Taylor as one of the top QBs in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

History shows that success at the event can lead in many different directions. Some winners, like Matthew Stafford and CJ Stroud, became stars at both the collegiate and NFL levels. Others never fully lived up to the hype. In plenty of cases, quarterbacks who did not win the competition ultimately found more success than those who did. The event is less about guaranteeing success and more about an opportunity to achieve it.

Regardless of the final results, Taylor will have the chance to showcase his talent against the nation’s best signal-callers on one of high school football’s biggest stages. That could matter for Nebraska as much as it does for Taylor himself. The Huskers currently hold a top 15 recruiting class in 2027, and another strong national showing from their future signal-caller could further strengthen the momentum Rhule and staff are building on the recruiting trail.

Pressure makes diamonds, yet Taylor has felt the weight of it before. Let's see how this weekend plays out, but know if all goes well, the Big Red have yet another (gigantic) reason for optimism about the direction of the program moving forward.