Insider Picks Nebraska as Surprise College Football Playoff Contender
What if Nebraska wasn’t just rebuilding? What if they were actually ready to contend?
After a rollercoaster 2024 season that ended with a 7-6 record. And prominent college football analyst Phil Steele shared that the Huskers can be the one to break out this season. Not just that, he also believes that Nebraska football generates buzz for something far more significant. It’s a potential College Football Playoff run. This isn't just fan speculation because it's coming from a respected voice in the sport.
Phil Steele’s Bold Prediction About Nebraska
According to Steele, the Cornhuskers possess legitimate playoff potential. Steele is known for his in-depth preseason magazines. If that doesn't define him, then he gives sharp analysis. Sometimes he isn’t just optimistic, but he makes pretty bold claims.
"I think Nebraska’s legitimate," Steele told Hurrdat Sports. "When I say a surprise team, that means a playoff contender." This is a significant endorsement for a program that has been in a rebuilding phase under head coach Matt Rhule. With a new season and a revitalized roster, the Huskers are being positioned as a dark horse. Especially in a newly expanded and highly competitive Big Ten.
On being asked, "What about Nebraska makes you bullish on them this year?" He said, "Numerous things. It's year three for coach role and generally it takes time to, like the offensive line for example, the first two years somewhat inexperienced, and let's face it, they've been injury plagued."
Talking about health, he explains, "Now all those injuries have added up and now they've got a lot of players with experience. In fact,they've got a bunch of players that have nine plus, seven players that have nine plus career starts under their belt. So you've got a deep offensive line that can rotate."
He also added, "I like the addition of Dane Key, a wide receiver from Kentucky, and Hunter coming in from Cal, a wide receiver. Rayola is now a sophomore. He's going to have a much better year this year and have a better control of the offense. The running backs, I mean once Holgerson took charge, Johnson last year had 528 yards the last four games, so they're dynamic there."
He also said, "My biggest question mark is they had a dominant defensive front and now they're inexperienced in the defensive front seven, but I still think they'll be strong. This has been the top 25 defense last two years. I like the secondary, and then when you look at the schedule, it's manageable this year."
Health Is the X-Factor For The Team
For Steele’s prediction to become a reality, Nebraska’s success hinges heavily on the health of its roster. Roger Gradney, a linebacker, was a true freshman who suffered a torn ACL before the 2024 season. Tight end Mac Markway also tore his ACL. These injuries impacted the team's depth and resolve. This year, with key players returning to health and a fresh start, Rhule and his staff are hoping to see the team reach its full potential.
Despite the challenges, Dylan Raiola also demonstrated wisdom and poise beyond his freshman status. He maintained a 67.1% pass completion rate and threw for over 2,800 yards, providing a glimpse of his potential.
The new-look offense will rely on a new offensive coordinator, Dana Holgorsen. One of the biggest advantages for Nebraska is its schedule. In a conference as tough as the Big Ten, the Huskers benefit from a regular-season schedule that is perceived to be more manageable than others.
If they can capitalize on early wins and build momentum before facing tougher opponents, a path to the expanded College Football Playoff becomes much clearer.
