Is The Husker Spread vs Michigan State Realistic?
The Michigan game in the rearview mirror
Before I get into the Michigan State preview, I want to respond to those of you (and you know who you are) who are still upset about the way the Huskers played in their loss to Michigan.
Could NU have played better? Absolutely. Is Nebraska improving? Yes.
To those people who are unhappy with NU's play that day, I'd like to pose a question.
If someone would have told you before that game, Michigan would sack Dylan Raiola seven times and pick off one of his passes, that NU would miss an easy field goal, rush for only 43 yards, go scoreless for two quarters and still be in a position to win it late in the game, no one would've believed it.
And yet, that's exactly what happened.
Given the above Husker miscues, it was a miracle the score wasn't a repeat of the 45-7 loss to Michigan in 2023. That Nebraska lost by only three points is amazing.
Know this: Nebraska is still learning how to win close games. Be patient.
On with Michigan State
Going into this Saturday's home game with the Spartans, the Cornhuskers are listed as 11 1/2 point favorites
The spread seems a bit steep to me. Why? Both teams are 3-1 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. Both are 1-1 against Power Four opponents.
Let's examine the national rankings for the two teams according to cfbstats.
Offense MSU NU
Scoring: 48 12
Rushing: 72 87
Passing: 78 2
Total: 81 13
Defense
Scoring: 105 16
Rushing: 47 110
Passing: 117 1
Total: 91 14 (Better than Iowa, Penn State and Michigan)
T/O Margin: 69 17 (Better than USC, MIami and Texas)
Punt Returns: 9 27
3rd Down Conv: 50 24
MSU has three wins over Western Michigan (23-6), Boston College (42-40) and Youngstown State (41-24). Their only loss was at USC (45-31).
NU has had a similar schedule: wins over Cincinnati (20-17), Akron (68-0) and
Houston Christian (59-7).
The Huskers' only loss was at home to current #20 Michigan.
Summary: NU should be able to move the chains via the passing game. Neither team runs the ball especially well.
NU scores more points, but some of the stats are skewed due to games with two out-maned foes.
It's going to be tough for Michigan State to pass on NU. The Huskers are also taking care of the ball much better so far this season.
My prediction: NU doesn't beat the spread, but wins the game. 31-24. I'll take the win any day of the week.
You may email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
