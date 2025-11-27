DeShon Singleton Reflects on His Nebraska Journey Ahead of Senior Day
Through coaching changes, injuries, a rebuild, and now Nebraska’s best season in nearly a decade, sixth-year senior safety DeShon Singleton has been one of the constants. As he prepares for his final game inside Memorial Stadium on Friday, the veteran defender took time to reflect on his four years in Lincoln and what the program has meant to him as he wraps up his collegiate career.
A leader in the secondary, a tone-setter in the locker room, and one of the most productive players on a top-five national pass defense, Singleton’s last Black Friday game carries meaning far beyond the rivalry itself. It marks the final chapter of a journey defined by steady improvement, toughness, and unwavering belief in what Nebraska could become.
With that in mind, here's everything 6-foot-3 do-it-all defender had to say in what will likely be his last media availability as a Husker.
DeShon Singleton’s return to Nebraska in 2025 was never guaranteed. After the NCAA ruled that junior college seasons wouldn’t count toward Division I eligibility, the veteran defensive back suddenly faced a choice: move on from college football after five years, or come back to Lincoln for one more run.
Singleton ultimately believed there was still more room to grow, and more he could give the program. “It was beneficial for me to come back,” he said, pointing to both the lessons he’s learned and the technical strides he’s made this fall.
That decision has paid off for everyone involved. Singleton has become one of the anchors of John Butler’s defense, playing the best football of his career while helping Nebraska field one of the nation’s top secondaries. With one regular-season game remaining, he sits second on the team with 66 tackles and is positioned to finish with career highs across multiple categories, including tackles and interceptions.
For a player who nearly walked away, his sixth year in Lincoln has become a defining chapter and has the potential to earn him a shot at the NFL next season.
To finish off his final season in scarlet and cream, Singleton and the rest of Nebraska’s senior defenders will face one of the most physical teams in the Big Ten: Iowa. At this point, the Hawkeyes’ identity is no mystery. And for the former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Michigan State, 2025), his comments made it clear he understands exactly what’s coming.
“They’re very physical. They want to keep the game close. They want to milk the clock. They just want to win the game on special teams. They’re going to come in here and try to run the ball, and we’re going to be up for the test,” Singleton said while breaking down the challenge Iowa presents on both the ground and in field position.
Nothing about Iowa’s approach surprises Nebraska’s defense. Under Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes have made a living off clock control, patience, and forcing opponents into mistakes. But rather than sounding wary, Singleton spoke with the confidence of a veteran who believes his group is built for the fight. And it sets the stage for why this final season, and this program, have meant so much to him.
As much as the rivalry game matters, Singleton’s focus isn’t just on Iowa; it’s on the bigger picture. In his closing thoughts, he spoke about what this program has given him, the bond he’s built with his teammates, and the legacy he hopes to leave behind as his Nebraska career winds down. Taking time to reflect on his journey, the veteran defender is embracing every second he has left in Lincoln. “This place is very special to me. Being here through the ups and the downs helped develop me into a better man,” Singleton said.
With his final game in Memorial Stadium just days away, his perspective has shifted from routine preparation to genuine appreciation. He knows his time as a Husker is nearing its end, and that every meeting, every rep, and every moment with this team now carries extra weight. For a player who chose to return when he didn’t have to, the chance to finish this chapter the right way isn’t something he takes lightly.
It’s a mindset that sets the stage for the final message he leaves behind.
In a sport defined by turnover and constant change, Singleton became something rare — a steady presence who stayed, grew, and kept choosing Nebraska. His last walk into Memorial Stadium will carry the weight of every step it took to get there, and he could be set for yet another impressive performance.
Friday, he’ll be asked to deliver one last time. Whatever comes next, Singleton leaves knowing he helped push Nebraska forward. He helped the program as much as Nebraska helped him, and while the final regular-season game results may be forgotten as soon as next season starts, Singleton's impact won't be wiped away so quickly.
