'It's League Year': Jacory Barney Suggests 2026 Is the Year He Can Get Paid

LINCOLN — Jacory Barney Jr. knows what's at stake this fall and isn't interested in underachieving his goal.

Following the end of his third spring in Lincoln, the rising junior has made a productive career wearing the scarlet and cream. Even so, he understands the potential he has to take the next step in 2026. From putting in extra work before and after practice to taking on a leadership role, the Florida native seems to be doing everything right.

Now, looking to make that effort pay off, Barney met with the media following NU's Red-White scrimmage and put his goals into words. Here's the latest on the Big Red's offensive multi-tool as he heads into the summer.

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His Connection with New Husker QB Anthony Colandrea

Barney was targeted early and often in Nebraska's 2026 Spring Game on Saturday afternoon. With five of the first eight passes thrown his way, he was clearly a priority in the Huskers' game plan.

By his account, it didn't happen by accident. Instead, it's due to the relationship he's built with new-look QB Anthony Colandrea.

“It’s coming along pretty good,” he said. “We’re just working at it every day. After practice, we’re getting extra routes in, extra passes with him, working on my connection with him, so I feel like there’s a lot of good to come in the season.”

The two connected on six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on the day. With more to come throughout the upcoming season, the veterans will continue to further develop that chemistry over the summer months.

How Barney Thought the First-Team Offense Performed

Though many of NU's projected starters had a smaller sample size within the scrimmage, those who did see the field on offense played well enough to offer encouragement to fans. Barney believes the No. 1 unit progressed on Saturday afternoon.

“I feel like we took a step today,” Barney said. “The offensive line has been progressively better. We’ve got a good quarterback back there. Wideouts- I know we’re going to make plays when the ball is in the air. So, I believe the offense is going to be really good.”

When Colandrea took snaps, Nebraska largely drove the field and scored. Despite one turnover in the scrimmage, Barney and company did their job.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule waits to take the carry in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Mindset Younger Players Need to Have to Make an Impact in Year One

The will-be junior has seen the field in every game for NU in his two years, including 17 starts. Having earned playing time early on in his career, he shared the mentality it takes to do just that.

“Developing that mindset that you’re going to play,” Barney said. “And just attacking each and every day with that same mindset. You just have to work towards that and be different. Guys like Jamal Rule and Larry Miles just have to have the right mindset and get in the playbook early.”

The two true freshmen he mentioned both saw extended roles on Saturday afternoon. Rule combined for 134 all-purpose yards and the first touchdown of his career. Miles caught four passes on seven targets for 15 total yards.

Kwazi Gilmer during a spring football practice in 2026. | @huskerfootball/Instagra

Relationship with UCLA Transfer Wide Receiver Kwazi Gilmer

As a veteran on the team, Barney knows his role. However, he's also taken time to help his new teammate, Kwazi Gilmer, this spring. Both juniors, Barney shared that the duo of pass-catchers has been pushing each other to grow.

“I love that we picked him up,” said Barney. “He reminds me of myself. He pushes me to work harder every day. I’ve been on him, he’s been on me. We’re the last two in getting extra work. The coaches already know, but they know we’re going to make them a lot of money this coming season.”

He's confident, that's for sure. But after totaling nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards in 26 career games, Barney has a right to be. Now, he'll look to work in tandem with Gilmer and the rest of Nebraska's offense to find success in 2026.

Barney's Mindset Heading into Year Three

The will-be junior has arguably become the face of the Huskers team. Knowing that he has the opportunity to get drafted following the end of this upcoming season, Barney's been working to prove he has what it takes to do just that.

“That’s the mindset that we have this year,” he said. “It’s league year. So, we’ve been putting the work in. We’re confident that the work we put in will get the results that we want. If we get those results, then we’re going to the league.”

His energy is infectious, and his goals are clear. If everything clicks for the Big Red this fall, Barney could become one of several Husker wideouts able to transition to the pros next spring.

Hang it in the Louvre 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RdnZSBZ5mF — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) March 28, 2026

A Player Sticking Out This Spring

Barney might've led the team in receiving yards in Saturday's scrimmage, but it was sophomore pass-catcher Quinn Clark who made the highlight play. Scoring on a back-shoulder fade route, the 6-5 wide receiver put his skill and athleticism on full display.

The All-Big Ten return specialist highlighted his fellow wideout as a player who has stuck out this spring.

“Quinn Clark,” Barney said. “As you can see, you see the catch he made today. That guy is going to be really good for us this year. He’s going to pop onto the scene.”

Clark is expected to have an expanded role this fall. Also heading into his third season in Lincoln, the Husker legacy is beginning to become the player many thought he could be.

Brett Maher was promoted to Special Teams Coordinator for the Huskers ahead of the 2026 season. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Special Teams Outlook Under New Guidance

Though punt and kickoffs were executed, the only special teams units that were utilized in the Red-White scrimmage were on field goal attempts. To Nebraska's credit, they went four-for-four on the day.

While Barney didn't get the opportunity to make plays, opting for fair catches on all of his returns, the dynamic returner suggests Nebraska's third phase of the game is planning on keeping the momentum they gathered last fall.

“Special teams is a huge emphasis here,” Barney said. “With [Ekeler] coming in last year, it was like a total change. And to this day, we still stick to that same scheme. We hop on it every day. Special teams meetings are a huge emphasis, and we’re going to be pretty good this year.”

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR Jacorey Barney has Committed to Nebraska!



The 6’0 165 WR from Miami, FL chose the Cornhuskers over Miami and Texas A&M



“Husker Nation, we taking over!”https://t.co/gLveZgHdNl pic.twitter.com/7S7TUs2GIC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

What Barney Shares with Fellow Recruits from the State of Florida

Joining Nebraska's 2024 high school recruiting class, Barney was one of several Huskers hailing from the state of Florida. Since his signing, NU has seen a growing contingent of "flori-braskan's" do the same.

In his time visiting home, the veteran wideout made it clear he tells recruits of the opportunity they have in Lincoln to play.

“They know how I’m being treated,” Barney said. “They know that I came in and played early. I tell them that the belief that [the staff] has in us, and I feel like it worked pretty well for me. When I talk to a guy from [home], I just tell them that it would be a good choice.”