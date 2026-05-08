Nebraska Cracks Top Five for 2027 Athlete Nathaniel Mensah

One visit to Lincoln was enough to put Nebraska firmly in the mix for a rising 2027 prospect.

On Thursday afternoon, Nathaniel Mensah of Rancho Cucamonga (CA) narrowed his recruitment down to five schools. The Huskers joined Utah, North Carolina, Oregon State, and Cal as finalists for the three-star athlete, who is widely expected to play defensive back at the collegiate level. Mensah is currently scheduled to announce his commitment on July 15.

Here’s where the Big Red stands heading into the final stretch of his recruitment, Nebraska’s previous history with the California native, and what his potential addition could mean for the 2027 recruiting class.

BREAKING: ELITE (‘27) CB Nate Mensah is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Mensah attends Rancho Cucamonga HS in CA. He is set to commit on July 15th.

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Where should Nate go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uLz2zvhvVk — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 7, 2026

Mensah's Prior History with Nebraska

The three-star defensive back first made his way to Lincoln during Nebraska’s inaugural Battle of the Boneyard 7-on-7 event on June 19. After watching him compete in person, Addison Williams extended Mensah a scholarship offer, which at the time marked his 10th from a Division I school.

Now, nearly a year later, NU has officially cracked the top five for the California native. Even so, the Huskers will likely need to continue building momentum if they hope to land his commitment. Getting Mensah back on campus would be an important next step.

During his junior season, Mensah recorded six interceptions, two pass breakups, and 16 tackles in nine games. For a Nebraska secondary that finished the 2025 season ranked third nationally against the pass, adding another defensive back with strong ball skills could further strengthen an already talented group.

6’2 3⭐️ CB Nate Mensah @natemensah8 was LOCKING UP all day at the Rancho Showcase 😳🔥



Mensah had coaches talking HEAVY after yesterday’s performance 👀 many believe it’s only a matter of time before SEC schools come calling based off his ability, size, and movement! pic.twitter.com/i8Z7o7zBcw — Theconnectsport (@theconnectsport) May 7, 2026

Who's in the Lead?

Per On3’s prediction metrics, Williams and Nebraska are currently viewed as the team to beat. Still, his recent visit activity suggests the race is far from over.

Mensah has already traveled to Chapel Hill twice, once in the fall and again in the spring, and is expected to return to North Carolina for a third trip in the coming months. At this point, the Tar Heels are the only program to secure an official visit with the three-star defensive back.

For the Huskers, maintaining momentum likely means getting him back to Lincoln on an official visit as well. The more exposure Mensah gets around the program, the better chance NU has of staying near or at the top. While Nebraska continues vetting other high-profile targets in the 2027 class, this recruitment will ultimately come down to how aggressive the staff chooses to be.

Other Defensive Back Targets Nebraska is Going After

Nebraska already has eight defensive backs scheduled to take official visits in June, though only three of those prospects are corners. Tavares Harrington is the most notable name among that group. However, each cornerback target currently carries a higher ranking than Mensah.

At safety, the Big Red are already in good shape with verbal commitments from Tory Pittman III and Corey Hadley Jr. With three additional safety targets expected on campus, the competition for what will likely be one remaining spot is sure to be stiff.

Cornerback, however, remains much more wide open. After landing five-star Danny Odem in the 2026 class, Nebraska’s staff has made it clear it wants to balance the secondary with playmakers on both sides of the field. Whether that next addition ends up being Mensah, Harrington, or another 2027 recruit remains to be seen.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Husker's Cornerback Outlook Following 2026

Despite losing several contributors from one of the best secondaries in college football a season ago, Nebraska is looking to reload heading into the fall. Rising senior Andrew Marshall, an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2025, is set to return, along with will-be sophomore Donovan Jones, who started 11 games as a redshirt freshman.

Behind them, Odem, will-be junior Jeremiah Charles, and FIU transfer Victor Evans III are expected to be next in line for rotational roles. The Huskers' shift to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme will alter responsibilities in the secondary, but the overall talent and depth remain in place for the unit to continue its upward trajectory.

2026 2027 2028 2029 Andrew Marshall- Sr. Jeremiah Charles- Sr. Donovan Jones- Sr. Bryson Webber- Sr. Victor Evans III- Sr. Blye Hill- Sr. Amare Sanders- Sr. Danny Odem- Sr. Jeremiah Charles- Jr. Donovan Jones- Jr. Mario Buford- Sr. Blye Hill- Jr. Amare Sanders- Jr. Larry Tarver- Sr. Donovan Jones- So. Mario Buford- Jr. Braylen Prude- Sr. Amare Sanders- So. Larry Tarver- Jr. Kahmir Prescott- Sr. Mario Buford- So. Braylen Prude- Jr. Bryson Webber- Jr. Larry Tarver- So. Kahmir Prescott- Jr. Danny Odem- Jr. Braylen Prude- So. Bryson Webber- So. Kahmir Prescott- So. Danny Odem- So. Bryson Webber- RFr. Danny Odem- Fr.

What Adding Mensah Would Signal

Anytime a program can land a player with Mensah’s level of ball production, it is an opportunity worth taking seriously. The three-star would still be a developmental addition, but that's a challenge Williams appears willing to take on. Before Nebraska fully pushes to close the deal, however, the staff is still weighing its options across the board.

The Huskers are not in urgent need of cornerbacks in the immediate future. In 2026, they're expected to rely on Marshall, with the long-term plan centered around Jones and Odem. That said, roster construction in the transfer portal era means nothing is ever fully set in stone.

Because of that, NU's approach in the 2027 class needs to remain flexible. The Huskers are in a position where they can be selective, but that also means they'll need to be decisive when the time comes to act. Mensah represents a player with the potential to help set the tone for the future of the room. With mutual interest clearly present on both sides, the next step will come down to how Nebraska handles the days leading up to July 15.