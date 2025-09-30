'It's Our Job To Shut Him Down': Riley Van Poppel on Facing Michigan State’s Mobile QB
After surrendering nearly 300 rushing yards to a physical Michigan Wolverines team, Nebraska entered the bye week searching for answers up front. In that game, the defensive line’s lack of size and experience was exposed, and instead of making excuses, both coaches and fans demanded solutions.
With an extra week to prepare, the Blackshirts focused on shoring up the run defense, using a physical practice schedule to reset before a six-game stretch of consecutive conference matchups. To shed light on their preparations, defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel spoke with the media about the unit’s attack mentality, the physical nature of the bye week, and why there’s reason for optimism moving forward. Here’s everything he had to say.
Right after opening himself up for questions, Van Poppel was asked to reflect on Nebraska’s performance in the loss to Michigan. He made it clear the Huskers’ struggles weren’t about scheme, but more so about their timid play. To fix the run defense, Van Poppel stressed the urgency of a mindset shift. “We have to bring the attack to the opposing offense,” he said.
To achieve that, Van Poppel pointed to the bye week’s emphasis on treating practices like fall camp. Asked to clarify, he responded, “It’s not gonna be pretty, it’s not gonna be cute. Let’s pin our ears back and go.” His comments suggested that leaning on fundamentals and effort could help the defensive front regain the edge it needs to become a more formidable unit.
As Nebraska prepares for a more pro-style offensive attack, Van Poppel highlighted the importance of actively containing a mobile quarterback. While the Huskers have faced similar players this season, the dual-threat signal caller presents unique challenges. Van Poppel also praised the secondary’s play on the back end, noting that the defensive front has a responsibility to match their level of performance. “With how our secondary’s playing, it’s our job to get there, not let him out of the pocket, and shut him down,” he said.
While the opponent’s scheme may vary, the physicality required does not, a point Van Poppel stressed repeatedly. “It’s going to be close to what we saw last week, but now we know how we have to play and go attack it head-on,” he added.
Even as Nebraska’s young defensive line continues to take its lumps, Van Poppel expressed confidence that early-season challenges will serve as valuable lessons. With the bye week behind them, these experiences should help the unit grow stronger moving forward.
Despite the growing pains of a youthful front, Van Poppel’s confidence in his unit remains steady. He sees these early challenges as opportunities to toughen the group for the road ahead, especially as Nebraska enters a critical October stretch.
Now, the Blackshirt defensive front has a chance to prove its words carry weight. With a renewed focus on attacking opponents and a clear mandate to contain Michigan State’s quarterback, Van Poppel and his teammates will look to turn the lessons learned from September into a stronger, more physical October, and if his words are any indication, his group will do just that.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.