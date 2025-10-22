‘It's Still Just Kicking a Ball’: How Nebraska’s 18-Year-Old Australian Punter Has Found His Groove
Few players on Nebraska’s roster have taken a more unconventional path to college football than freshman punter Archie Wilson.
The Frankston, Australia, native arrived in Lincoln this summer after playing Australian Rules football at Haileybury College and honing his craft through the renowned Prokick Australia program, the same pipeline that’s produced nearly 30 NFL and CFL punters. Despite never playing a snap of American football before joining the Huskers, Wilson has quickly become a steady weapon on special teams and a fan favorite among Husker Nation.
Coming off one of his best performances yet, a game that included a punt downed at the Minnesota 2-yard line, Wilson met with the media earlier this week to reflect on his early success and share how he’s adjusted to life as a college football punter halfway around the world. But before diving into what he had to say, let’s rewind to his production so far.
Through seven games, Wilson has punted 18 times for 707 yards, averaging 39.3 yards per attempt while pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line six times, including four inside the 10. His ability to flip the field has quietly been a difference-maker for Nebraska’s defense, a unit that can use all the help they can get. In his most recent outing against Minnesota, Wilson dropped a 44-yard punt that was downed at the Gophers’ 2-yard line, one of several moments that have showcased his touch and precision. Opponents have totaled just one punt return yard all season against Nebraska, a testament to both Wilson’s placement and the discipline of the Huskers’ coverage unit.
In special team's coordinator Mike Ekeler’s first season at the helm, it’s clear he’s found his punter of the future. Together, the two look poised to elevate Nebraska’s special teams for years to come. But Wilson’s transition, from one continent to another, is something worth talking about. Here’s how the true freshman says he’s been adjusting.
Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Wilson reflected on his early college experience with the mix of humility and humor that’s quickly made him a fan favorite. “It’s been interesting; [It's] had ups and downs,” Wilson said. “But we think we’ve got ourselves in a good rhythm now to where we can really take off and put our best foot forward.” Speaking on the unit as a whole, with Wilson as the tip of the spear, the Huskers have seen an impressive uptick in production from it punt unit, helping tip the scales of field position consistently throughout his first season.
The freshman also noted that punting in different environments, from a wind-heavy day against Michigan State to calm conditions in Arrowhead Stadium against Cincinnati, has given him valuable experience. “That [Michigan State] game was insane,” Wilson laughed. “The first one I hit went for like 26 yards, and I don’t think I could’ve hit it any cleaner. Then I overcompensated and shanked the second one. It’s just something you’ve got to learn from.” With American football still being new, Wilson's first go-around with a Big Ten schedule will help him work out the kinks as the year goes on.
When asked about Nebraska’s near-perfect punt coverage this season, Wilson made sure to credit his teammates. “They make my job so much easier,” he said. “I can kick it out there knowing they’re going to get there. Watching guys like Kevin [Gallic] and Brice [Turner] fly down, there’s nothing stopping them from tackling that returner.” While Wilson's play has been more than acceptable to this point as well, it's encouraging to see him give respect where it's due.
Though his time at the mic was relatively short, Wilson’s words suggested the international player is adjusting well to his new home, his new sport, and his growing fame. If Nebraska’s special teams units continue trending upward, it could quickly become one of the most productive punt groups the program has fielded in decades, with Wilson and Ekeler at the center of that success.
As Nebraska works to clean up inconsistencies on offense and defense, Wilson’s reliability has been one of the bright spots of 2025. Whether it’s pinning teams deep or handling the unpredictable Midwest wind, the Aussie has given the Huskers a boost in the often-overlooked third phase of the game. And with every kick, he looks a little more at home in his new role.
While he and his teammates prepare to bounce back after last Friday’s loss, it’s worth pausing to appreciate the steady presence Wilson has provided. His unit can hardly do better than allowing just one return yard on 18 punts, but don’t tell that to Mike Ekeler, who’s always pushing for more. Expect more good things from Wilson as the season winds down, and don’t be surprised if his name comes up again before year’s end.
