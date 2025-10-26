'It Was Cinderella Written': Dylan Raiola Talks Make-or-Break Win Over Northwestern
In a game filled with momentum swings, sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola delivered when Nebraska needed him most. The Huskers’ young leader helped steer his team to a 28–21 victory over Northwestern on Saturday, finishing 16-of-22 passing for 141 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
When the pressure was highest, Raiola rose to the moment, orchestrating a decisive fourth-quarter drive that saw him complete five of seven passes and convert four third downs to seal the win. After the game, he spoke about his teammates’ trust, the group’s resilience, and what it means to keep Nebraska’s pre-season goals on track. Here's everything he had to say.
Even after his interception, Raiola’s confidence never wavered. He credited his teammates for keeping him grounded and said his response reflected the trust they have in one another.
“My guys believe in me and they trust me,” Raiola said. “After the interception, [Javin Wright] had my back and got one back for us. I just wanted to keep swinging and keep going. My guys deserve that, and I’m blessed to be in the opportunity to deliver like that.”
It’s that collective belief, Raiola added, that has helped the Huskers stay composed under pressure, something that proved crucial this weekend. Nebraska, now 3-1 in one-score games this fall, further distanced themselves from the struggles of years past, showing they’re taking the next step despite growing pains along the way.
Raiola’s defining moment came on Nebraska’s game-winning drive. Facing third down after third down, the quarterback delivered.
“That’s playing quarterback in the Big Ten,” Raiola said. “You’ve got to go convert third downs. My guys ran great routes and got open. If they’re open, I’ve got to throw and they've got to catch, and we made a bunch of plays.”
When asked about his favorite play from the drive, Raiola singled out one to wideout Dane Key. “He was tired, but he kept fighting, caught it, made a guy miss, and went for more,” he said, pointing to a 3rd-and-7 from the Northwestern 29-yard line in which Key made two defenders miss on his way to a 13-yard gain. Just four plays later, Emmett Johnson found paydirt, giving Nebraska the lead and marking the final scoring drive of the game.
Ultimately, that drive defines Nebraska's offense in 2025, with four different players making drive-extending plays. It not only shows how dangerous the Huskers’ offensive weaponry can be, but also how uniquely deep they are. Doubling down on that sentiment, Raiola emphasized the team’s depth: “It was a group effort, and I’m proud of every single one of them,” he said.
Saturday’s win secured bowl eligibility for Nebraska, but Raiola made it clear the team isn’t satisfied. “It’s great for the program,” he said. “But I remember last year Coach Rhule said, ‘We won’t celebrate six wins around here ever again.’ That popped into my head after the game. We can enjoy it for a night, but it’s back to work tomorrow.”
Raiola’s mindset mirrors the culture Rhule has built, one focused on process, preparation, and improvement with each week. With a matchup against USC looming, the quarterback and his teammates know there’s still plenty of work to be done. If the Huskers maintain the focus and resilience that defined yesterday's win, they’ll be ready to challenge one of the Big Ten’s top offenses next weekend.
If Raiola’s comments are any indication, Nebraska will be preparing to do just that. Opening as near-touchdown underdogs at home in Lincoln, the Huskers are sure to have their hands full. While they showed mental toughness against Northwestern, they’ll now be asked to prove it against an equally, or more talented opponent. One thing is clear; momentum and preparation will be key as Nebraska looks to make a statement under the lights next Saturday.
