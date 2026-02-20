Double-Barreled Infusion Should Put Nebraska's Offensive Line on Better Footing

Matt Rhule has spent the last two offseasons reshaping his Nebraska football staff. Some of those moves have landed. Others, generously, have been mixed.

The post-2024 overhaul on defense — particularly his hires to replace Tony White and Terrance Knighton — was a disaster. The one clear win from that shuffle was Addison Williams coming on board from Central Florida to replace John Butler as secondary coach. On offense, the jury remains out on Dana Holgorsen after Nebraska averaged just 22.4 points per game against Power Four competition last season — a number that was still a paltry 24.3 with Dylan Raiola under center.

If you read my previous article, you know I’m skeptical about how Rhule handled the special teams vacancy after Mike Ekeler left for USC.

But this isn’t a blanket indictment. One thing Rhule deserves credit for is decisiveness. When he identifies a bad fit, he moves quickly. And nowhere does that course correction look more promising than in the offensive line room.



I believe Rhule hit a home run here.

Nebraska's December bowl practices gave new offensive line coach Geep Wade a chance to evaluate his roster. | Nebraska Athletics

I’ve long been an admirer of Geep Wade, whom I considered one of the ACC’s top offensive line coaches. In just a few months on the road, his recruiting impact has been evident, with Nebraska positioning itself well for multiple four- and five-star prospects up front.

Rhule pairing him with former South Carolina offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley as run game coordinator was impressive. Teasley is an elite recruiter in his own right, and just as critical, the two are aligned philosophically — expect a heavy outside zone scheme. There's clarity in that room now. It's one of my biggest reasons for optimism heading into 2026 and beyond.

Wade was hired just days before bowl prep began, and both he and Teasley were hands-on during Las Vegas Bowl practices. They evaluated the incumbents, studied the tape, and decided they needed to bring in reinforcements from the transfer portal. With the help of Husker general manager Pat Stewart, Wade and Teasley identified targets and injected the room with experienced instant-impact additions.

Elijah Pritchett has one more season to go at Nebraska after transferring from Alabama. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Two positions are settled.



Returning at left tackle is Elijah Pritchett, who emerged as Nebraska’s best offensive lineman by season’s end. The former Alabama starter finally looked like the player coaches envisioned when they made him a priority portal addition last offseason. If he sustains that trajectory, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound senior will put himself squarely in the 2027 NFL Draft conversation.

Also back is Justin Evans, who started all 13 games at center last season. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound senior owns 31 career starts, including 17 at left guard across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Last spring, Dana Holgorsen said Evans had the potential to be one of the best centers in the country, and Geep Wade also offered praise after working with him in December. His experience should help stabilize a unit breaking in three new starters.

Nebraska needs to replace its starting left guard, right guard, and right tackle. It signed three transfers with starting experience at those exact spots — all with Power Four résumés. They should be considered frontrunners to win those open jobs as plug-and-play additions.

Brendan Black transferred to Nebraska from Iowa State after the 2025 season. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rocco Spindler's vacated right guard spot is expected to be filled by Iowa State transfer Brendan Black. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound former Cyclone has appeared in 36 career games with 30 starts — all at right guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Black posted a 69.3 run-blocking grade last season, higher than either of Nebraska's starting guards and among the top marks of any interior lineman in the portal.

Next to him, South Carolina transfer Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade should be considered the favorite at right tackle. He followed Teasley from Columbia and brings 22 games of experience, including starts at both left and right tackle. He made 10 starts on the left side across 2023 and 2024 before starting five games on the right side this past season for the Gamecocks. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, the junior has the frame and movement skills to stabilize the edge. Babalade logged 421 snaps in 2025 and was one of just 53 offensive tackles nationally to surrender fewer than two sacks.

That leaves left guard — the only spot that feels like a true spring and summer battle.



LSU transfer Paul Mubenga likely enters as the early favorite. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound junior appeared in 20 career games for the Tigers, starting the final five contests of the 2024 season at left guard. He added five more starts there last season before sliding to right guard in the Texas Bowl against Houston after Josh Thompson opted out.



Mubenga enters his fourth season of college football and is battle-tested. But he won’t be unchallenged.

LSU transfer Paul Mubenga is likely to be challenged at left guard by Sam Sledge and Preston Taumua. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sam Sledge and Preston Taumua are both intriguing. Sledge was the No. 2 right guard behind Rocco Spindler in the Las Vegas Bowl, while Taumua was listed as Turner Corcoran's backup at right tackle. At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, Taumua can play outside but projects more naturally inside at guard. Both should push Mubenga throughout the offseason.

Gibson Pyle is another name worth monitoring. He suffered a knee injury during the second major scrimmage of fall camp in mid-August that cost him the 2025 season. Prior to that, he was reportedly enjoying a strong offseason and had positioned himself as the No. 3 guard. It wasn’t an ACL, which is encouraging, but the injury will sideline him for spring. The question is how quickly he regains form once he returns for fall camp — and whether he can pick up where he left off.

Gunnar Gottula’s health further complicates the right tackle conversation. He opened 2025 as a starter, making four starts at left tackle and three at right before a knee injury in mid-October required surgery and ended his season. He’ll also miss spring. That comes on the heels of a shoulder injury in 2024 that cut short his redshirt freshman campaign after 11 games and nine starts at left tackle, sidelining him until fall camp. When healthy, Gottula has proven to be a solid starter — he owns 16 career starts. But expecting him to overtake Babalade after another abbreviated offseason feels ambitious.

Gunnar Gottula will miss spring ball because of a knee injury that cut short his 2025 season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Then there’s Grant Brix. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound former top-100 recruit has bounced between guard and tackle. Entering his third season in Lincoln, is he ready to fulfill the lofty expectations coaches had when they beat out Alabama and Oklahoma for his commitment? This spring presents an opportunity. With Pyle out, the second-team reps are there for Brix if he’s ready to take them.

If I had to pencil in a two-deep entering 2026, it would look something like this:



• LT: Elijah Pritchett, Gunnar Gottula

• LG: Paul Mubenga, Preston Taumua

• C: Justin Evans, Sam Sledge

• RG: Brendan Black, Gibson Pyle

• RT: Tree Babalade, Gunnar Gottula

That’s a room with substance. The projected starters combine for 108 Power Four starts, with your top reserve owning 16 more. There's proven production, positional flexibility and legitimate competition. For a program trying to re-establish its mojo in the trenches and reclaim its physical edge, this is an offensive line group Nebraska should feel encouraged by. If the Huskers are going to take a step in 2026, it will start here.

