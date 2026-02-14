Nebraska Football, Lonnie Teasley Secure Spring Game Visit from No. 7 Offensive Tackle in 2027

The coaching duo of Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley continues to impress, having seemingly taken no time to spread their roots across the country.

In their first offseason as members of Matt Rhule's staff, the pair of offensive line-focused assistant coaches has extended scholarship offers, made in-home visits, signed transfer portal players, and set the foundation for their future recruiting classes via the high school ranks. Now that work is beginning to pay off, as one of the nation's top pass protectors has made plans to travel to Lincoln for the Spring Game.

With plenty more visitors expected to be enticed to do the same, here's the latest on the first confirmed unofficial visitor who will be on campus on March 28.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Oluwasemilore Olubobola is a consensus top 10 player at his position group and has drawn the attention of dozens of Division I schools. The will-be senior, originally from New Jersey, is currently looking to slim his list of offers down to a top 5. Most notably in the race are schools like in-state Rutgers, which is currently favored, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Syracuse. Per On3's prediction metrics, the Big Red ranks third on that list as of today.

For the Huskers, the relationship with the recruit is not new. In fact, former offensive line coach Donovan Raiola offered the four-star prospect back in October of 2025. After being dismissed from his duties, Nebraska brought in new run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley to help replace him. That is where the recruitment truly began to take off for NU.

Teasley, during his time at South Carolina before joining the Nebraska staff, offered Olubobola back in May of last year. That relationship, though only technically a few months longer than that of the Huskers, has made a difference. And one that, even with Teasley taking a new job, has meant enough for the promising tackle prospect to take a visit to Lincoln once again.

March 28 will not be Olubobola's first time on campus, as he previously visited during the USC game last fall. While the visit seemed to have gone well, the coaching changes made Nebraska's chances to land the recruit slim. Yet here they are with Teasley leading the charge for his eventual signature, arguably in a better spot now than they were under the previous coach.

Still, the Huskers will have to do some serious fending off to lure Olubobola away from the East Coast. As it currently stands, every school within immediate contention is located within proximity to the recruit's hometown as well, barring Texas A&M. Fellow Big Ten schools Rutgers and Penn State are top of mind, and even Syracuse is pushing hard to keep themselves in the mix.

Regardless, the New Jersey native is not the only prospect the Big Red has identified, but securing him will be no small task. They've managed to give themselves a nice start, but Teasley's ability to close, and likely the 2026 team's results on the field, will be key factors in it paying off. Either way, this staff has provided itself with several other options as well.

Already committed is Matt Erickson of Millard North (NE). The in-state recruit is listed as the No. 36 offensive tackle prospect in the 2027 class and offers a 6-foot-8 frame for the Huskers staff to build upon. Though just a three-star recruit, his size is something that stuck out to Nebraska's staff, and they'll look to pair him with at least one more tackle in the cycle.

Recent players trending towards that spot are Mark Matthews of the storied high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) and Timi Aliu of Locust Grove (GA). Most notable is Matthews, who is ranked as the No. 1 player at the position in the entire class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle is currently favored to land at in-state Miami, but the Huskers have cemented themselves within the conversation, and at the very least, have given themselves a great chance to earn a visit over the spring.

Aliu is ranked as the No. 26 offensive tackle prospect within the class and is coming off a recent visit to Lincoln earlier this month. Originally from Georgia, prying him from SEC country will be hard, but having Teasley on staff makes that more manageable. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is a consensus four-star recruit and left campus with Nebraska squarely in his top 2 schools. Now, they'll have to overtake Auburn for the lead.

As far as current offensive tackle depth goes, the Huskers actually appear to be in a very strong place heading into 2026. Returning starter Elijah Pritchett is expected to be joined by Tree Babalade, formerly of South Carolina. Recruited by Teasley and having several years of experience playing under him, expect Babalade to be on the inside track towards earning playing time at the spot opposite of Pritchett next fall.

They'll also have younger players such as Gunnar Gottula, Grant Brix, and Preston Taumua ready in backup roles as well. Of the three, Gottula has the most experience, having earned 16 starts to this point in his career. The junior is coming off a season-ending injury, but should by all means offer depth to the room, and potentially push Babalade for the starting job when healthy.

Overall, the room seems to be in a good place heading into not only 2026, but years to come after that as well. Securing portal additions like Babalade help immediately, but Wade and Teasley's true emphasis is on building players like Olubobola up from the start of their collegiate careers.

Whether the New Jersey native chooses Nebraska or not, this staff is not afraid of going after the nation's best regardless of the odds, and it could eventually pay off in a very big way. They're starting to see it do so by securing visits like this, and it's only a matter of time before a big-time commitment follows suit.

Don't expect any sort of rush on this recruitment, as it will likely go down to the very end. But know that as of now, the Big Red have as good a shot as any with their Spring Game visit coming up. They'll need to capitalize on the timing of it and show reason to get him back on campus this fall. If able to do so, then securing his signature on National Signing Day becomes a very real thing.

