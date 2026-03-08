Under New Coordinator Rob Aurich, the Blackshirts Might Be Primed for a Turnaround

After Rob Aurich was hired three months ago as Nebraska's new defensive coordinator, I watched several San Diego State games to try to get an idea of his defensive philosophy. I came away very impressed.

When Aurich met with the media on Feb. 19, two days before the start of spring football, he gave a brief synopsis of his scheme and verified much of what I saw when I dug into the tape.

“We're a split-field, split-safety defense, majoring in quarters and cover seven or bracket variations. There's a lot of (Nick) Saban principles in the defense. There's a lot of Mike McDonald and Jesse Minter, some of their influences on the defense.



"Ultimately, you'll see us split-field defense most of the time and then getting to a bunch of different coverage variations out of it. We'll be in 4-2-5 personnel with the rush stood up and to the boundary, the weak-side D-end. We like to think we're really multiple post-snap but pretty simple pre-snap.”

Rob Aurich has been given more autonomy than his predecessor John Butler had. | San Diego State Athletics

When head coach Matt Rhule fired John Butler, I wrote about my disapproval of promoting him to replace Tony White in the first place. Chief among my concerns was Rhule's mandate that Butler maintain White's core system. In part, I wrote:



"Nothing on Butler's résumé that made him appealing to you as a replacement was based on any background in that defense. Butler spent less than five months learning it under Tony White. If you liked John Butler the defensive mind, let him implement his own system. Butler had 10 years of NFL experience working under prominent defensive coordinators like Romeo Crennel, Mike Vrabel, Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier. Rhule should have given him the freedom to craft his own system."

I also added, "The next defensive coordinator should have a big say in what position coaches are on staff with him. If Addison Williams is the only holdover, I'm okay with that."

In his two previous stints as coordinator at Idaho and San Diego State, Rob Aurich orchestrated immediate turnarounds. To help him achieve the same results in Lincoln, Matt Rhule wisely gave Aurich autonomy to add three assistants with experience working alongside him.

The familiarity and alignment of the new coaches — Roy Manning, Corey Brown and Tyler Yelk — in Aurich’s system are integral. "I know their familiarity with our defense,” Aurich said prior to the start of spring. “Getting them here took a lot off the plate of staff preparation. And I thought it expedited our ability to teach the players rather than teach the staff.”

Roy Manning followed Rob Aurich from San Diego State to Nebraska and is coaching the Huskers' edge defenders. | Nebraska Athletics

I really like the infrastructure in place and how Matt Rhule has taken advantage of the freedom to expand his on-field staff. With Aurich working alongside Rob Dvoracek with the linebackers, every level of the defense will have someone with a background in Aurich's scheme. Roy Manning and Corey Brown will handle the front, while Tyler Yelk will coach the safeties and be a resource for Addison Williams, who remains in charge of the cornerbacks.

Having a foundation in Aurich's defense is vital, but every good coordinator continues to tweak his system to the personnel on hand and to combat the ever-changing offenses his team will face. To that end, Aurich also noted that he liked having guys like Brown and Yelk on staff because "they’ve worked in other places since being with me before and can bring new ideas to what we’re doing here.”

Corey Brown, who spent the 2021 season on the same staff as Aurich at South Dakota, spent the last three seasons coaching under Miami (OH) defensive coordinator Bill Brechin, who, like Aurich, runs a 4-2-5 base defense. Under Brechin, the RedHawks have been among the best defenses in the Mid-American Conference.

Tyler Yelk served on the Philadelphia Eagles staff for three seasons after working with Rob Aurich for a year at Idaho. | Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Yelk, who was Aurich’s safeties coach at Idaho in 2022, was with the Philadelphia Eagles for the last three years, spending the last two seasons learning from one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, Vic Fangio. He also worked directly with Christian Parker, a rising star in the profession who was named the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in January after helping Fangio as his passing game coordinator and secondary coach.

Both should come with fresh ideas to help augment Aurich's defense as he adjusts to the Big Ten. I'm bullish on the defense and feel they could be a catalyst this season for the Huskers.

Nebraska has experienced huge Year 1 turnarounds under defensive coordinators Bo Pelini (2003) and Tony White (2023). I think Rob Aurich is a candidate to join that fraternity and leave an immediate mark on the Blackshirts.

