How Transfer Safety Jasin Shiggs Can Solidify Nebraska’s Back‑End Identity

Nebraska's search for a true back-end stabilizer in Rob Aurich's defensive structure naturally centers on transfer safety Jasin Shiggs, a defender whose production, instincts, and versatility align almost perfectly with what the scheme demands. With 24 games, 12 starts, 103 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups across his Towson career, Shiggs arrives in Lincoln as a proven, durable presence capable of handling the mental and physical load required of a free safety in a system built on disguise, rotation, and disciplined aggression.

His range, communication skills, and ability to diagnose plays give Nebraska a potential anchor on the back end, someone who can erase space, elevate the players around him, and enable the entire defense to play faster, cleaner, and more confidently.

Shiggs fits seamlessly into Aurich's 4-2-5 blueprint because the structure relies on four down linemen generating pressure without constant blitzing, three linebackers who trigger aggressively and control the interior run fits, and two safeties who rotate, disguise coverages, and eliminate explosive plays. Within that design, the free safety becomes the true center‑field general, responsible for diagnosing formations, adjusting coverages, and preventing vertical shots before they develop.

Shiggs brings exactly the traits that the role demands. The free safety position needs to have the range to cover deep halves or thirds, the instincts to anticipate route combinations, the fluid hips to transition from backpedal to pursuit, and the communication skills to align the defense pre‑snap. Shigg's background as both a defensive back and wide receiver in high school sharpens his understanding of route timing and ball tracking, giving him a natural feel for reading quarterbacks and reacting decisively, an invaluable asset in a scheme built on post‑snap disguise and anticipation.

The Newark, New Jersey, native can shine in Aurich's coverage packages because the defense thrives on late rotations and post‑snap disguise, and his ability to stay patient, stay square, and close space quickly gives Nebraska the flexibility to expand what it can call on the back end. His presence allows the Huskers to disguise Cover 2 shells that rotate into Cover 3 without exposing seams, drop into robber looks where he can bait quarterbacks and break downhill, and play more aggressive press coverage outside knowing he has the range to erase vertical routes. He also enables heavier linebacker pressure packages because Aurich can trust him to handle the expanded space behind the blitz.

Combined with his tackling consistency, never fewer than three stops in any game during the 2025 season, Shiggs gives Nebraska the freedom to be more aggressive without sacrificing protection against explosive plays.

Communication is the trait that truly separates Shiggs in Aurich’s system, a scheme that becomes especially demanding against motion‑heavy and tempo offenses. The free safety is responsible for aligning the secondary, delivering rotation calls, adjusting to bunch sets and stacks, and handling rapid tempo without mental errors, tasks that require poise, clarity, and instant recognition. Shiggs brings the maturity and steadiness to manage those responsibilities at a high level. While younger safeties may offer raw athletic upside, Shiggs provides the veteran calm that keeps the entire defense connected, ensuring that every rotation, shift, and adjustment happens cleanly and on time.

Run support is the glue that holds Aurich’s 4‑2‑5 structure together, and it’s an area where Shiggs already shows the reliability Nebraska needs. With linebackers attacking downhill by design, the free safety must be a steady alley defender who can clean up anything that leaks through the first two levels. Shigg's 103 career tackles reflect a defender fully comfortable finishing plays in space and taking disciplined angles to the football. His ability to fit the alley, tackle in space, erase second‑level misses, and trigger downhill without hesitation makes him a natural complement to Nebraska’s aggressive front seven, ensuring that the defense can play fast without sacrificing security on the back end.

Shiggs has a legitimate chance to lock down the free safety job long‑term because he brings the three traits Aurich’s defense values most (consistency, versatility, and football IQ). He has produced every year and in every role he’s been given, showing he can be trusted snap‑to‑snap. He offers the flexibility to play deep coverage, fit the alley, or match up in man against slot receivers, giving Nebraska a true multipurpose safety who doesn’t limit the playbook. And his instincts and communication elevate the players around him, allowing the entire secondary to operate with more confidence and clarity. In a defense that prizes reliability as much as explosiveness, Shiggs checks every box.

If he stabilizes the back end, Aurich can expand his disguise packages, increase press coverage, send linebackers more freely, and cut down on the explosive plays. A trustworthy free safety is often the difference between a good defense and a great one, and Shiggs’ production, instincts, and temperament position him to be exactly that difference‑maker for the Huskers.