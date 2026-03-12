Nebraska Retools at Linebacker With a Smart Portal Strategy

In my March 8 column I wrote about my optimism surrounding Rob Aurich’s defense and his reputation for producing immediate turnarounds. Looking across each level of Nebraska's defense — yes, even the defensive line — it isn’t hard to identify players who should benefit from both the scheme change and the new voices now leading those position rooms.



It’s also worth reiterating something I noted Sunday: There are assistants at every level of the defense who have backgrounds working in Aurich’s system. That familiarity matters. But just as important are the fresh ideas those coaches bring, all while remaining rooted in a 4-2-5 structure that aligns with what Aurich wants to build from a foundational standpoint in his first year as the Huskers' defensive coordinator.



Up front, Corey Brown brings three years of experience in Bill Brechin’s 4-2-5 system. On the backend, Tyler Yelk arrives with NFL concepts from Vic Fangio’s nickel-heavy scheme with the Philadelphia Eagles. Addison Williams, meanwhile, coordinated a 4-2-5 defense while leading the defense at Central Florida.



The defensive line took most of the blame for Nebraska’s struggles against the run last season, and not without reason. Too often the front was overwhelmed at the point of attack. But when you go back and watch the film, the issues behind them were just as significant. Run fits at the second level regularly broke down, and pursuit angles on the back end compounded the problem. While much of the offseason conversation centered on adding high-end talent to the defensive line, I felt the more depleted room was linebacker.



That reality became even clearer when you examined what Nebraska was losing from the lineup and what remained on the roster.



Javin Wright is a key departure from last season's linebacking corps. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska was set to lose Javin Wright, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection who was arguably the lone bright spot in the front seven last season. Vincent Shavers failed to make the Year 2 leap many anticipated, playing much of the season both dinged up and out of ideal condition.

They were also losing Marques Watson-Trent. The former Georgia Southern transfer ultimately proved to be a poor fit in the Big Ten from a size and athleticism standpoint. The fact he logged 332 snaps and started five of the 12 games he played illustrates the lack of depth Nebraska had in the room last season.

The only reinforcements coming from the 2026 recruiting class consisted of Elkhorn North’s Jase Reynolds, who will likely need multiple seasons of development before he’s ready to contribute defensively.

During the Feb. 19 media availability ahead of spring practice, Rob Aurich spoke about what he saw from the group after observing bowl practices.

“We wanted to be bigger. We felt like we needed to be bigger to compete against the big boys in the conference. You look at Dexter Foster, and you look at Owen Chambliss specifically — they’re both 6-foot-3, 235-pound backers that can run. Paired with Vincent Shavers, there’s a really dynamic group there.”

If you’ve read my work for any length of time, you know I often emphasize the importance of schematic fits. That applies on the recruiting trail, but it’s especially critical in the portal. With transfer players, you’re typically working with apples-to-apples film — often multiple years in a specific system, at a defined position, executing the exact techniques you’ll ask them to play.

There should be far less projection involved with portal additions, particularly when those players are expected to contribute immediately.

That’s why I like what Nebraska did here. The staff didn’t just add talent — they added players with proven production in a 4-2-5 structure.

First and foremost is Owen Chambliss, who followed Aurich from San Diego State.



Owen Chambliss celebrates with a during San Diego State's 2025 game against Colorado State. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Chambliss was primarily a defensive back in high school before transitioning to linebacker late in his prep career. He signed with Utah in 2023 to play linebacker in Morgan Scalley’s 4-2-5 defense, appearing in four games — mostly on special teams — while redshirting.

He transferred to San Diego State in January 2024 to play for defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt, who also ran a 4-2-5 base. Chambliss started all seven games he appeared in that season, though injuries limited him to seven contests. Over the course of the year he dealt with hand surgery, a concussion, a fractured fibula and a hyperextended elbow. Even so, he finished with 31 tackles and a pass breakup.

When he returned healthy in 2025, Aurich had been elevated from edges coach to defensive coordinator and also became Chambliss’ position coach.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker broke out in a big way.

Chambliss started all 13 games and became the only underclassman named first-team All-Mountain West after posting 110 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and nine quarterback hurries. That production came for a San Diego State defense that ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense and 12th in total defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Chambliss was the fourth-highest graded linebacker transfer in the portal this cycle, finishing the season with an impressive overall grade of 85.4. He graded well across the board: 81.4 against the run, 85.2 in coverage, 83.0 in tackling and 75.2 as a pass rusher.

Owen Chambliss tackles a Cal running back during San Diego State's 2024 season. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Chambliss played 765 snaps in 2025 and missed just 10 tackles — an 8.3% missed tackle rate. Fifty-seven of his 110 tackles were classified as “STOP” tackles by PFF, which ranked ninth nationally among qualified linebackers. A “STOP” is defined as a tackle that results in a loss for the offense based on down-and-distance parameters.

Chambliss, who is entering his junior season, is a strong candidate to be a team captain and will likely be the player wearing the green dot for the defense. That means he'd be the one player designated to have his helmet equipped with a radio receiver for one-way, coach-to-player communication until the play clock reaches 15 seconds.

Expect Chambliss to pick up right where he left off in Aurich’s system, manning the open — or weak-side — linebacker role he thrived in at San Diego State. He knows Aurich's system like the back of his hand and his sideline-to-sideline range and positional versatility at the second level are significant assets. Last season for the Aztecs, he logged 512 snaps in the box and another 221 at nickel corner.

The competition for the other starting spot should be one of the more interesting position battles this offseason.

I’ve long been a fan of Vincent Shavers, who has appeared in 26 games with 14 starts over his first two seasons. The expectation here is that Chambliss, Shavers and Dexter Foster will rotate heavily, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Foster pushes Shavers for the starting job outright.

Vincent Shavers Jr. brings down Michigan's Justice Haynes for a 1-yard loss. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Foster arrives from Oregon State with 19 career games played and 11 starts over two seasons in Corvallis.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker played in Trent Bray’s 4-2-5 defense with the Beavers. As a true freshman in 2024, he appeared in all 12 games with four starts and finished with 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a sack.

Last season he started the first seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-October. Even with the shortened year, Foster still finished fourth on the team with 52 tackles while adding three tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

According to PFF, Foster missed only five tackles all season and recorded 18 "STOP" tackles.

Like Chambliss, Foster’s previous role translates almost directly to what he’ll be asked to do at Nebraska.

Dexter Foster in action for Oregon State last season against Texas Tech'. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More than 83 percent of his 436 snaps last season came with him aligned in the box or shaded to the strong side, playing the traditional inside linebacker role. That’s precisely the role he's going to play in Aurich’s defense.

Foster is fully healthy entering spring practice and has already impressed his new coaches. Pairing him with Chambliss makes a lot of sense schematically, as both bring extensive experience playing in a 4-2-5 structure and possess skill sets that complement one another well. Just as importantly, both are built for the physical demands of the Big Ten. They’ve already turned heads this spring, and I expect both to be opening-day starters.

Nebraska addressed the immediate need with Chambliss and Foster, but the staff also took a step toward replenishing the room by adding Iowa State transfer Will Hawthorne.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Hawthorne was a priority target for Rob Dvoracek during the 2025 recruiting cycle. A four-star prospect according to both On3 and 247Sports, the Iowa native ultimately signed with Iowa State.

He redshirted last season without appearing in a game and entered the portal after Matt Campbell left Ames to take the Penn State job. Nebraska’s staff was eager for a second opportunity to land a player they view as a modern-day Big Ten linebacker.

Hawthorne is physical enough to play in the box but brings impressive speed for the position. In high school he posted personal bests of 10.82 in the 100 meters and 22.35 in the 200.

Will Hawthorne was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and redshirted at Iowa State before entering the transfer portal. | @WillHawthorne10/X

He’s expected to compete for rotational snaps while adding competition to a young group that includes Dawson Merritt, Christian Jones and Pierce Mooberry. Former walk-on Jacob Bower, now a redshirt junior, could also factor into the rotation, though his athletic limitations may push him further down the depth chart.

Christian Jones also profiles well as a Mike linebacker in this system. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder redshirted last season after appearing in two games and brings impressive speed for his size, posting track marks of 10.89 in the 100 meters and 7.14 in the 60 while at Omaha Westside.

Dylan Rogers has moved back to linebacker this spring after spending last season at the Edge position. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior was originally recruited by former assistants Bryan Applewhite and Barrett Ruud and committed during Scott Frost’s tenure. He remained with the program as part of Matt Rhule’s transition class.

Rogers saw limited action during his first two seasons in Lincoln, appearing in four games — all in 2024. He moved to the Jack position last summer and went on to play in all 13 games in 2025, drawing a start against UCLA and finishing the season with 11 tackles.

This spring, he’s back working with the inside linebackers and will likely compete for snaps behind Dexter Foster at the strong-side spot.

Jones and Hawthorne also project as natural understudies behind Foster.

The highest long-term ceiling in the room may belong to Dawson Merritt, the crown jewel of last year’s recruiting class.

Dawson Merritt (44) teams up on a tackle against Northwestern last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore battled injuries as a true freshman but still appeared in the first eight games of the season, starting against Michigan State and Maryland.

Merritt injured his right foot during practice leading up to the USC game, forcing him to miss the final four games of the regular season and the bowl game. He’s currently being held out of spring ball, meaning this will be the second consecutive offseason where injuries have limited his development. He also missed his first spring last year while recovering from a partially torn labrum that cut his senior season short in high school.

Don't sleep on Pierce Mooberry. He's someone the staff really likes and like Merritt, could be a factor at the weak-side spot Chambliss currently occupies.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mooberry played in four games while redshirting last season. He spent his sophomore and junior seasons playing in a deeper, safety-like role at Millard North before transitioning to off-ball linebacker as a senior.

Assistant coach Rob Dvoracek talks to his linebackers during halftime of last season's game against Northwestern . | Nebraska Athletics

The transfer portal has made roster management fluid, but it’s encouraging that Nebraska’s projected frontline trio — Chambliss, Shavers and Foster — are all juniors with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Considering how well Nebraska has retained its core players compared to many of its peers, it’s not difficult to envision this room becoming a strength over the next few seasons.

Ideally the staff can create a baton-passing situation where players like Merritt, Hawthorne, Mooberry and Jones are ready to take the mantle in 2027 or perhaps even 2028.

Looking ahead on the recruiting trail, Nebraska is also in a favorable position with its top two linebacker targets in the 2027 class. If the staff can ultimately land Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. and North Kansas City (Mo.) standout Kobe Rhymes, the long-term outlook of the position becomes even more promising.

