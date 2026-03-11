Addison Williams Talks Defensive Backs' Competition, More During Third Week of Spring Ball

After leading the No. 3-ranked secondary in the country in 2025, Addison Williams believes Nebraska’s defensive backs can take another step in 2026.

The Huskers lost several key contributors from last year’s group, but enough production returns to give Williams confidence heading into the fall. The former defensive coordinator, now coaching Nebraska’s defensive backs, spoke Wednesday during spring media availability at the Hawks Championship Center.

Here are the key takeaways.

1. Andrew Marshall's Return to Lincoln for 2026

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Cornerback Andrew Marshall started all 13 games as a junior last season after transferring from Idaho and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in his first year at Nebraska.

Williams said Marshall’s biggest growth this offseason has come as a leader.

“It’s very, very helpful,” Williams said. “We had some really good players in the room last year, and watching those guys over the course of the season, he’s taken on more of a leadership role.”

Marshall led largely by example in 2025, but Williams said he’s becoming more vocal as the Huskers’ secondary transitions into a new era under first-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

2. Competition in the Secondary

Jasin Shiggs has played well over 800 snaps in his collegiate career and has two years of eligibility remaining. | Towson Athletic

Nebraska added several defensive backs through the transfer portal, creating competition at both cornerback and safety.

Williams said the competition has been productive so far.

“It’s been a really healthy competition, and the guys have been working together,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what group is out there. It’s about execution. At the winning moments, are you making plays?”

Rather than locking in depth chart spots early, Williams said the staff has been rotating players through different groups to see who stands out. “We’ve been rolling those guys with different groups and seeing them go against different receivers, seeing who is going to rise to the occasion.”

3. Danny Odem’s humble approach

Danny Odem finished as the No. 19 overall player in the 2026 class (247Sports). | @d8nnyblokk/Instagram

Five-star freshman Danny Odem arrived in Lincoln with plenty of expectations, but Williams said the young defensive back has approached his first few weeks with humility.

“I saw that in recruiting Danny,” Williams said. “When I met him, he didn’t even have stars yet. He went from a three-star to a four-star to a five-star.”

Williams said Odem hasn’t carried the recruiting hype with him.

“A lot of guys carry that weight on their shoulders,” Williams said. “He’s a guy that just wants to come to work and not worry about expectations.”

Before joining Matt Rhule's staff, Williams was UCF's defensive coordinator and had a recruiting relationship with Odem. Now the two are finally working together on the field.

4. Donovan Jones' Positional Versatility

Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones surveys the Michigan offense. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska may have added the "safety" position to its roster listings ahead of 2026, as opposed to all members of the secondary being listed as "defensive backs," but that doesn't mean that players at the third level of the defense will be slotted into just one role.

For example, Williams stated that cornerback Donovan Jones has been moving around the back end of the defense at multiple positions this spring.

“I think we’ll eventually find the best spot for him,” Williams said. “That’s a credit to Donny. With his size and his speed, and having the experience covering guys last year, he’s a guy that you can move around to different spots.

Jones’ physicality has also stood out, and Williams indicated he could take on a larger role this season as a sophomore.

5. Thoughts on Tyler Yelk Joining the Staff

Tyler Yelk served on the Philadelphia Eagles staff from 2023-2025 before joining Nebraska's staff. | Philadelphia Eagles

Williams will have help coaching the secondary this season after Tyler Yelk joined the staff from the Philadelphia Eagles to coach safeties.

The addition allows the staff to split responsibilities and focus on details at each position.

“The biggest thing is the details in each position,” Williams said. “It’s not just one guy coaching everything. Now you can break those guys up and be more specific.”

6. Dwayne McDougle's Role at Nebraska After Transferring from SDSU

San Diego State Aztecs safety Dwayne McDougle brings down a Washington State ball carrier. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Senior safety Dwayne McDougle, who followed Aurich from SDSU, has helped teammates learn the new defensive system.

Because McDougle already knows the scheme, Williams said he’s been valuable in player-led meetings.

“The communication piece of it and the nuances to some of the different calls,” Williams said, is where it's sticking out. “He’s been a guy that has led some of the meetings with players, helping the guys get ahead, even before we were able to get on the field with them as a staff.”

7. On the Additions of Victor Evans III and Jasin Shiggs

After three seasons at FIU, Victor Evans III is now at Nebraska. | @v.evansiii/Instagram

The Huskers remained active in the transfer portal after losing a large chunk of their contributing unit from 2025. When replacing them, Williams and Aurich wanted to add experience back into the room.

After the offseason came and went, they appear to have done just that. For the defense, Williams and company may need to help them learn the scheme, but their history of seeing the field in college football is what the staff liked.

“The biggest thing is that they’ve played football,” Williams said. “Yes, they’re coming into a new defense. But, at the end of the day, there’s only so much you can do on defense. I think they’ve fit in well and come into a healthy competition”.

All of NU's additions to the secondary will look to factor into the rotation to various degrees. Replacing experience with experience appeared to be the goal, and now the Big Red will have several more depth pieces within the group.

8. What Williams Wants to See from His Group

DeShon Singleton played a variety of roles for the Huskers in his career. Addison Williams is looking to see more of the same for the players replacing him this upcoming fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Almost every position on the football field requires players to be multifaceted in their roles. Williams suggested that it is an absolute must.

“You want a guy that can cover, but can also fit the run like a safety,” he said. “It used to be [you] put this guy in to fit the run and put this guy in who can go cover. But, with how dynamic offenses are now, you really need a guy who can do both”.

By his own account, the game has changed. Now they'll need players capable of wearing more hats than just one.

9. The Difficulty of Defending Against Transfer QB Anthony Colandrea

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea at practice on March 10. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Mobile quarterbacks were the Huskers' kryptonite in 2025, but now the Nebraska defense is going up against it every day. After adding former UNLV and Virginia signal-caller Anthony Colandrea out of the transfer portal, the Blackshirts are getting well acquainted with his scrambling prowess.

“It’s been a challenge,” he said with a smile. “It’s been a real challenge. The biggest challenge is not so much just Colandrea running around making plays, but the effort our receivers, tight ends, and backs have brought into those extended plays. It’s been good for us, too. Because now we can really hone in on those coaching points as a defensive coach as well”.

From Williams' perspective, it isn't just the quarterback his secondary has to focus on anymore. Instead, they'll need to play disciplined within their roles throughout the entirety of the play to find success.