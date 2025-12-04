Jeremy Pernell: Matt Rhule Has a Major Hire to Make, and He Can't Afford to Whiff This Time

With the way the regular season ended for the Husker football program, I think everyone was expecting an interesting offseason. For the second year in a row, Nebraska started the season 5-1 and then limped to the finish line, going 1-3 in November in back-to-back seasons.

Actually, limped is probably too generous. Nebraska was dog walked by Penn State and Iowa to close out the month. This, after spending much of the season feeling like a program ready to turn the corner. head coach Matt Rhule leaned into the "Year 3 Jump" narrative and now faces a pivotal month of December with some egg on his face.

The Huskers are projected to face Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl and for those of you not familiar with Kyle Whittingham's team this season, the Utes are second nationally in rushing, averaging 269.75 ypg. They lead the country in average per attempt (6.11) and are fourth in rushing TDs (37). Not exactly the matchup you want when you're trying to avoid another 7-6 year and stifling a lot of the momentum you've built.

Come Jan. 2, led by general manager Pat Stewart, this program's full attention will shift to the transfer portal where the Huskers will try to inject more talent into the roster. It's been reported by CBS Sports that Nebraska is set to boost its revenue-sharing/NIL pool to roughly $25 million in 2026. The Huskers have work to do. Next year's Big Ten schedule includes Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington, Illinois and Iowa. Oof.

In the meantime, Rhule has already taken steps to reorganize his coaching staff. On Monday, defensive coordinator John Butler was relieved of his duties and associate head coach Phil Snow was named interim for the upcoming bowl game.

Being required to keep the 3-3-5 system of his predecessor might have put John Butler behind the 8-ball at Nebraska. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

I was openly critical of Butler being promoted last December after Tony White left for Florida State. I also didn't agree with Rhule mandating Butler keep White's 3-3-5 system after he got the job. If you want to keep that scheme, go hire an expert in it. Go try and pry away Jon Heacock from Iowa State if you're enamored with the versatility of that scheme.

Nothing on Butler's résumé that made him appealing to you as a replacement was based on any background in that defense. Butler spent less than five months learning it under Tony White. If you liked John Butler the defensive mind, let him implement his own system. Butler had 10 years of NFL experience working under prominent defensive coordinators like Romeo Crennel, Mike Vrabel, Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier. Rhule should have given him the freedom to craft his own system.

Rhule seemingly did that with Dana Holgorsen too. On multiple occasions last offseason, Holgorsen commented that he wasn't changing the offense. I think most people assumed he wasn't being completely forthcoming. Surely you don't retain Holgorsen and not give him carte blanche to mold the offense in his image. The guy has nearly two decades of experience in a system that has yielded consistent results. If ever an offense needed a full-on Ctrl+Alt+Delete, it was Marcus Satterfield's scheme.

Well, turns out Holgorsen was more honest than we wanted to give him credit for. This Nebraska offense didn't resemble anything Holgorsen has fielded at any of his previous stops. Did Rhule stipulate he keep Satterfield's base principles or give him any other guidelines? If so, why even retain Holgorsen? Go get someone who shares your vision on offense who has been successful. Holgorsen has felt like a round peg in a square hole for much of this year. He's felt like an awkward — if not bad — fit.

John Butler may not be the only casualty. Personally, I think the only coaches on staff who should feel comfortable with the jobs they did this season are Mike Ekeler, Daikiel Shorts, Addison Williams, Glenn Thomas and EJ Barthel. I think all options should be on the table in revamping this staff.

Minnesota was among the Big Ten teams that were physical mismatches for the Huskers this season. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

First and foremost are the offensive and defensive line coaches. Nebraska was physically overmatched on both sides of the ball in the majority of their Big Ten games this season, with it being most evident in games against Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota.

Rhule has spoken ad nauseam about wanting to be a physical team, but his hires haven't reflected that. Every line coach he's hired has been a first-time position coach. Outside of your coordinators, your most important hires are your offensive and defensive line coaches. That's not just my opinion. That's pretty much universally agreed upon.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola teaches — some would say — an antiquated technique. Rhule has spoken before about how he liked that Raiola taught the same style he used while he was an assistant O-line coach under Pat Flaherty with the New York Giants in 2012. I can tell you it's not widely popular at the college or NFL level anymore. For a copycat sport, I'll let you draw your own conclusions.

When Rhule retained Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska's offensive coordinator was reportedly given free rein to make any staff changes he deemed fit, but you're naïve if you think replacing Raiola was an option. There's no way you were going to upset the apple cart like that. Well, there's a real possibility his nephew Dylan will decide to transfer. Would that open the door for a change at O-line coach? In four years, can you point to anyone Donovan Raiola has recruited and developed into a formidable player? It's time to go and get a proven guy.

The next defensive coordinator should have a big say in what position coaches are on staff with him. If Addison Williams is the only holdover, I'm okay with that. The question is how big Rhule will swing here. He can't afford to get this hire wrong again.

Would he consider removing the interim tag from Phil Snow after the bowl game? His longtime assistant and trusted confidant turns 70 later this month. It would feel like a short-term fix, and keep in mind the rigors of the job didn't appeal to Snow when he was offered the job by Rhule three years ago.

I like Snow in his current role, which begs the question: would his presence on staff deter top candidates? Snow's very well-respected by his peers, but some candidates might not like the dynamics of having someone around who has Rhule's ear that could criticize the job they're doing. Most alphas like being the only big-picture voice in the room. Perceived or not, this could be an issue. Would Rhule move on from Snow for an ideal candidate if it was necessary?

Jim Leonhard was highly regarded as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator but was passed over when the Badgers hired a new head coach in November 2022. He is now on the Denver Broncos' staff. | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

I'm going to say the same thing I said last December: it'd be smart for Rhule to go after a coach who has already coordinated stingy defenses at the power-conference level, preferably in the Big Ten. He needs a proven commodity. Last year I campaigned for Ryan Walters and Jim Leonhard because they met that criterion.

Walters is enjoying a very impressive first season as Jedd Fisch's defensive coordinator at Washington, for what it's worth, while Leonhard is still with the Denver Broncos as defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach for Sean Payton.

Another guy I've always liked and name-dropped last year is Will Muschamp. He was Nick Saban’s DC at LSU (2002-04) and assistant head coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005) before moving on to Auburn (2006-07) and Texas (2008-10), where he further cemented himself as one of the brightest defensive minds in the country. He was a failed head coach at Florida (2011-14) and South Carolina (2016-20), but joined Kirby Smart's Georgia staff in 2021. He initially served as a senior defensive analyst, then spent two years as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach until 2024, when he reportedly decided to return to a less demanding analyst role to spend more time with family. Would $2 million get him to consider relocating from Athens? Personally, I'd find out.

Leonhard would also be one of my top targets — again — but this year's coaching carousel has the potential to displace several good defensive minds.

As the quintessential CEO head coach, I would like to see Matt Rhule hire a proven, established coach and essentially hand him the keys to that side of the ball. Give him the autonomy to build his staff.

Very few defensive coordinators are as highly regarded as Penn State's Jim Knowles, who could become available during this hiring cycle. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Most observers consider Penn State's Jim Knowles to be one of the best — if not the best — defensive coordinators in college football. It seems unlikely he'll remain in Happy Valley following the coaching change there. I tend to believe that Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen will allow Matt Rhule to make a lucrative offer to the right guy. This qualifies as one of those guys. Knowles would be a home run hire.

Another intriguing candidate is fired Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, who coordinated salty defenses during stops at Wisconsin (2016), USC (2014-15), Washington (2012-13), Tennessee (2010-11) and Boise State (2006-09). I also like that he has eight-plus seasons of experience as a head coach if Rhule is indeed willing to essentially make his new defensive coordinator the "head coach"' of the defense.

That is also what intrigues me about former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. He was one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the country while at Arizona (2004-09) and Florida State (2010-12) before his 13-year stint as head coach of the Wildcats. He'd be another good hire if he decides he'd rather return to a coordinator position as a path back to being a Power Four head coach, rather than taking a Group of Five head job. He'll have options.

Mark Stoops was one of the top defensive coordinators in the country before his 13-year tenure as Kentucky's head coach, | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Will Matt Rhule circle back on SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons? I was told he was a strong candidate last time around. One of the hang-ups in the previous courtship was Symons wanting to be around for the Mustangs' playoff run, which overlapped the opening of the transfer portal. Symons signed a contract extension last offseason and is among the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country. He's happy in Dallas and it would take a big offer to get him to leave.

A name to keep an eye on is Geoff Collins, a senior defensive assistant at South Carolina. Collins worked with Rhule at Albright College (1998) and Western Carolina (2002-05), and the two have remained close ever since. Collins put together good defenses during stops at SEC schools Mississippi State (2011-14) and Florida (2015-16) before becoming head coach at Temple (2017-18) and Georgia Tech (2019-22).

There's some smoke that second-year TCU defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is being vetted. He was regarded as a promising up-and-coming name in the profession as the defensive coordinator at Boise State (2016-18) and Oregon (2019-20) before a failed tenure as the head coach at Boise State (2021-23), where he was named Mountain West coach of the year in 2022.

Andy Avalos is TCU's defensive coordinator and was Oregon's DC before a stint as Boise Sate's head coach. | TCU Athletics

Like I said above, the top candidates will want at least some say in their position coaches. Outside of Addison Williams, this is a pretty green defensive staff. Terry Bradden and Phil Simpson are finishing their first seasons running a room, and Rob Dvoracek has only coached under Rhule. Not exactly the well-traveled, experienced think tank you want at a Big Ten school. Some previous experience — particularly with the incoming guy — would be welcomed.

The Big Ten isn't a proving-ground conference for coaches. I know Rhule has always liked to identify up-and-coming guys and groom them under his wing, but he has to realize you can't have so many assistants on staff who need on-the-job training. Not in this league — especially at key positions. You need a staff that's been through the grind and has answers.

The next several weeks are important for the Husker program. Matt Rhule needs to knock this hire out of the park.

