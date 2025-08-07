John Butler Praises Transfer Williams Nwaneri’s Potential for Huskers’ Defensive Comeback
The Blackshirts might just be back, and Williams Nwaneri could be a big reason why.
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler heaped praise on the former five-star defensive lineman this week. In a Tuesday press conference, Butler didn’t hold back when asked about the Missouri transfer.
Williams Nwaneri Is The New Defensive Anchor
At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Nwaneri is hard to miss. But it’s not just his size that has the Nebraska coaching staff buzzing. It’s the combination of raw power, explosive speed, and uncoachable instincts that make him special.
Originally from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Nwaneri spent his freshman season at Mizzou. That’s where he saw the field in four games and tallied two tackles and a sack in just 38 snaps. It was a small sample size, but enough to hint at what’s to come.
Butler sees the upside. "All the accolades that Will has received previously to coming to Nebraska are warranted," he said. "And I think that if he keeps heading in the right direction, we’re going to be excited about what Will continues to be, not what he is now."
That kind of forward-looking praise suggests that Butler and the staff aren’t just excited about the present. They’re planning around Nwaneri as a foundational piece for the future.
A Recruiting Resume That Speaks Volumes
Nwaneri’s arrival in Lincoln came with a lot of fanfare, and for good reason. He was one of the most coveted players in the country coming out of high school. Rivals rated him as the No. 1 edge rusher and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2024 class. 247Sports had him at No. 6 nationally, and the On3 Industry Ranking placed him seventh. In short, he was elite.
At Lee’s Summit North High School, Nwaneri terrorized opposing offenses for three straight seasons, collecting 149 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 23 sacks. He led his team to multiple state semifinal appearances and a championship game. He did it while picking up first-team all-state honors twice. His dominance earned him a spot in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. It was a showcase for the very best high school talent in the nation.
One of the under-the-radar factors in Nwaneri’s transfer to Nebraska might have been his relationship with Jamar Mozee, now on the Huskers’ staff. Mozee coached Nwaneri during his high school days. He gave the defensive lineman a familiar face and trusted mentor as he transitions into the next phase of his career.
An Immediate Role with Long-Term Upside
With three years of eligibility remaining, Nwaneri is poised to be a long-term anchor on the defensive line. His presence fills a major need for Nebraska, which is still building out its defensive identity under Rhule.
What makes it even better? He’s already making an impact off the field, too. Nwaneri earned a spot on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for Spring 2025. The athlete showed that he’s not just dialed in on the gridiron but in the classroom as well.
