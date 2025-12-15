Just like Scott Frost, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska Had to Happen

Dylan Raiola, the quarterback who arrived as Nebraska's biggest recruiting win in years, is entering the transfer portal after two seasons.

The former five-star recruit started 22 games for the Huskers, throwing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His sophomore year showed real progress—completing 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games—before a broken fibula against USC ended his season early. Nebraska finished 7-5 and earned a bowl bid.

Raiola's decision comes after some family changes: his uncle, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, was fired earlier this month, and his younger brother Dayton decommitted from Nebraska in November.

Still, Raiola's coming to Nebraska in the first place felt inevitable, much like Scott Frost's return as head coach in 2017. They both needed to happen.

In 2017, Nebraska was struggling under Mike Riley. Frost, a former Husker quarterback and national champion player in 1997, had just led UCF to an undefeated season. He was the prodigal son coming home. Fans packed the stadium for his introductory press conference, convinced he could restore the program's glory. It was a story Nebraska needed—a native son tied to the great teams of the past.

Raiola's story carried similar weight.

His father, Dominic, was an All-American center for the Huskers in 2000. His uncle coached the offensive line under the previous staff and was retained by Matt Rhule. Raiola, initially committed to Ohio State, then Georgia, and flipped to Nebraska late in the process.

It wasn't just a recruiting victory; it felt like a family legacy pulling him back to Lincoln. As a true freshman in 2024, he threw for 2,819 yards, setting program records and helping end a long bowl drought.

Both arrivals brought excitement and hope. Frost's hire energized the fanbase and boosted investment in the program. Raiola's commitment and play on the field drew top transfers and renewed optimism under Matt Rhule. They represented that deep connection to Nebraska's history—players and coaches with roots in the program returning to lead it forward.

Of course, things didn't pan out perfectly for either. Frost went 16-31 over five seasons and was fired in 2022. Raiola's time ends with back-to-back 7-win seasons, solid progress but not the breakthrough many envisioned. Expectations were sky-high, and the Big Ten proved tough.

But that's not the point. These homecomings weren't about guaranteed success. They were about the pull of Nebraska, the idea that certain people are drawn back because of family, history, and tradition. Frost had to return to try to bring his alma mater back to national relevance, like his playing days. Just like Dylan Raiola had to come to honor his family's legacy and test himself in the place his dad starred.

Even as Raiola moves on—likely to a program like Oregon or elsewhere— it's not the fairy tale ending Nebraska fans wanted but he leaves Nebraska slightly better than he found it with two winning seasons including a bowl win.

Nebraska fans seem to always gravitate to a player or coach with "Nebraska ties," and they got exactly that with Scott Frost and Dylan Raiola; they just didn't work out.

