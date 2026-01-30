Nebraska Gears Up for Big Junior Day, Continuing Its Efforts for Program-Changing Class

The world of recruiting in college football never stops, especially for a Nebraska program attempting to finish the 2027 class with one of, if not the best hauls in the entire country.

Currently ranked as the No. 6 class overall, the Huskers have done a good job to start. However, they will need to continue this early momentum by using the relationships they've already built to secure commitments from several of the top players in the country to do just that. While there's plenty of time between now and the December signing period this year, Matt Rhule and co. are preparing for one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the offseason.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the players expected to be in Lincoln over the final weekend in January.

1. Ahmad Hudson | TE | ★★★★★

UPDATE: This visit has since been cancelled. Hudson took to social media (X) to say: "It's ok, don't worry. I'll make it up to y'all," presumedly meaning he has intentions of making it to campus again at a later date.

Ahmad Hudson has been one of Nebraska's top priority targets within the class since they offered him in March of 2025, and the early indication is that they remain heavily in the mix. Listed as the No. 19 overall player in 2027 and the top tight end in the country, what separates the Louisiana native from the rest of the pack is his athleticism and playmaking ability.

With a strong basketball background, Hudson is also a four-star prospect as a power forward. At 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, he can do it all, and both Matt Rhule and Fred Hoiberg are working together to bring him in. After visiting Lincoln on multiple occasions, his commitment is firmly within the reach of the Big Red. However, there's little doubt that his talents will not come cheap.

Regardless, the relationship Hudson has with current Nebraska commits is likely what's fueled his interest in the program to this point. With offers from seemingly all the top programs in the country, Nebraska is far from his most impressive school to have reached out. His recruitment will likely come down to the Huskers needing to beat out LSU and Texas A&M, as it currently stands.

2. Tory Pittman III | S | ★★★★★

Tory Pittman, the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Nebraska, has been committed to the Big Red since August of 2025. However, he isn't your average in-state recruit. Ranked as the No. 30 player nationally, the Omaha Central safety has quickly become one of, if not the highest rated player, the state of Nebraska has ever produced.

If his ranking stands, he'll become the second consecutive five-star defensive back the Huskers have added in as many years. That's a major credit to defensive backs coach Addison Williams for his job on the recruiting trail, regardless of Pittman being in Nebraska's backyard.

Currently, Pittman is the most highly touted recruit the Huskers have in their 2027 class, but if he and his teammates have a say, it will not end up that way. Between the staff and the players already committed to Nebraska, there's an understanding that this cycle has the potential to change the trajectory of the program, and everyone involved seems to be pulling in the same direction to make that happen one day at a time.

3. Kesean Bowman | WR | ★★★★★

When you have the No. 4 quarterback in the class already committed, it tends to draw the interest of some of the nation's top pass-catchers as well. Similar to Hudson, Kesean Bowman appears to be the latest in a growing group of offensive weapons that Nebraska has been able to open its doors to because of Trae Taylor. Ranked as the No. 32 overall player in 2027, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout already has an existing relationship with what may potentially be his future quarterback in college.

After spending time developing chemistry together on the 7-on-7 circuit, as both Taylor and Bowman played for the "Cold Hearts", the sixth-ranked wide receiver in the class will now join his former teammate in Lincoln this weekend to see what Nebraska has to offer. His relationship with the Huskers staff is relatively new; however, his decision to join the visitors list for junior day speaks volumes about his interest in the program as a whole.

Originally committed to Oregon, Bowman had since reopened his recruitment. Earlier this week, the five-star also made the decision to push back his re-commitment date from mid-February to a later, unknown date. While it doesn't ensure the Huskers are in the mix, it does appear that at the very least, Bowman is giving them a chance. This weekend will be a very big opportunity for wide receivers coach Dakiel Shorts and Taylor to reel him in.

4. Trae Taylor | QB | ★★★★

Here's the man of the hour, so to speak, at least in terms of importance within the foundation of the Huskers 2027 recruiting class. For now, it appears Nebraska will go as far as Taylor will take them, and despite the flashy facilities and historical status, recruits need to be convinced that choosing Lincoln is not a mistake. Taylor's decision, as the No. 4 quarterback in the cycle, helps calm uncertainty for fellow recruits.

The soon-to-be senior signal caller recently announced his decision to transfer to a Nebraska high school ahead of the 2026 school year as well. For various reasons, including NIL opportunities and peer recruiting, Taylor is essentially doubling down on his commitment to the Big Red.

His role in recruiting this class is arguably as important as any coach on staff, and to this point, it has gotten the Huskers to the No. 5 ranking in the entire country. For now, vetting top prospects is just as important as anything he will eventually do on the field, though that day will likely come sooner than expected as well.

5. Semaj Stanford | S | ★★★★

As the week drew closer to the weekend, Nebraska managed to lock in a visit from four-star safety Semaj Stanford. Listed as the No. 162 overall player in the class and the 17th-best player at his position, the Huskers have been vetting the Oklahoma native almost as long as any other Division I program.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Stanford may be a bit undersized; however, new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has shown that matters little to him. After adding Dwayne McDougle from San Diego State via the transfer portal this offseason, when looking at his tape, the soon-to-be senior shows a lot of the same instincts.

Currently, it appears the Big Red will have to fend off the in-state Sooners for his commitment. But don't let that distract you from the fact that Nebraska is very much in the race. Between defensive backs coach Addison Williams and safeties coach Miles Taylor, Stanford has plenty of reason to believe his position coaches have the potential to turn him into the NFL talent he projects to be.

6. Kyler Kuhn | IOL | ★★★★

After the 2025 season saw a massive influx of former Kansas City-area prospects join the Huskers' ranks via both high school and the transfer portal, Nebraska is dipping back into the regional hotbed once again. This time, the Big Red are chasing one of the top interior offensive linemen in America.

Leading the charge are Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley, and as it currently stands, the Huskers appear to be ahead of the pack early on. Kyler Kuhn, the No. 9 interior offensive line prospect in the class, is set to visit over the weekend. After Nebraska became the first Power Conference school to offer him back in January of last year, the two sides' relationship has only gotten stronger in that time.

Now, looking to get to know the new position staff, the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder will come to Lincoln one week after visiting Penn State. To date, the Missouri native has a growing list of 20+ Division I scholarships and is expected to only continue to climb the recruiting ranks with a senior season to further develop.

7. Timi Aliu | OT | ★★★★

Wade and Teasley are also trending for four-star tackle prospect Timi Aliu after securing a junior day visit earlier this week. Listed as the No. 26 tackle in the class, the Georgia native projects to be an impactful player at his next stop. That is only reflected in his growing list of 22+ Division I scholarship offers.

Currently, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive linemen appears to have Nebraska in the mix with Auburn for his eventual commitment down the road; however, the Huskers appear to be in need of making up some ground. That's where this weekend becomes so pivotal in this recruitment.

After being offered by Wade at his former school (Georgia Tech) back in October of 2025, the Huskers did the same a few weeks later. Regardless, the transition for Wade to Nebraska didn't require a new relationship to be built, meaning the familiarity between the two sides continued over nicely. Now it'll be up to the Big Red to make a statement this weekend in hopes that it provides them an opportunity to get him back on campus again this fall.

8. Amir Brown | RB | ★★★★

Amir Brown was a welcome surprise to the class, at least in terms of the timing of his decision. After being offered by Nebraska in late September of 2025, the four-star running back announced his commitment to the Big Red less than two months later. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, the North Carolina native is bulky, but surprisingly quick, and has also shown the home-run ability the Huskers undoubtedly need moving forward.

A consensus top 350 recruit, Brown chose the Huskers over 31 other Division I schools. His decommitment from in-state North Carolina in October of last fall paved the way for Nebraska to step in, which they obviously did. His commitment gives the Huskers their lone back, and for now, it appears it will stay that way.

Regardless, Nebraska managed to secure a commitment from a top 30 player at the position group. After the season Emmett Johnson had, it likely made a large impact on Brown's interest within the program, and the Huskers were able to parlay that success into locking him in. For now, the running back is the most recent blue-chip recruit to join the haul, but he will likely be far from the last.

9. Tay Ellis | WR | ★★★

Antayvious Ellis recently made Husker football headlines after announcing his decision to follow Taylor to Millard South next fall. The duo's decision to transfer was made regarding their ability to be in attendance for events very much like the one they will be at together this upcoming weekend.

Officially ranked as the No. 411 overall prospect within the class, the 6-foot, 175-pound wideout has ball skills that are clearly on display when watching his film. A bit of a burner, as well, Ellis competed in the USATF Junior Olympics regionals in 2024 and offers the speed that few can match in the open field.

Obviously, very close to Taylor, relationship-wise, after the duo started a podcast together, they shortly afterwards decided to become teammates a year earlier than initially expected. For now, he's the lone pass catcher within the class, but he will almost certainly not be the last, come signing day.

10. Matt Erickson | OL | ★★★

An in-state recruit, Nebraska was able to get in earlier on Matt Erickson of Millard North. To their credit, it paid off, as the 6-foot-8, 280-pound tackle prospect committed to the Big Red in September of last year.

Under new offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley, Erickson has as much potential as arguably any recruit within the class. His length is something to take note of right away, and it will ultimately come down to the strength and conditioning aspect of his game before he sees the field.

For now, the No. 6 player within the state is the lone offensive line recruit committed to the Huskers. But if recent recruiting activity is any indication, it is clear it is not this staff's intent for him to be the last. On paper, Erickson has a ton of promise. Here's to seeing how his development takes place.

11. Waylon Wooten | DL | ★★★

The Huskers are dipping back into the state of Georgia for one of the most undervalued interior defensive linemen in the class. At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Waylon Wooten offers the size and frame that SEC schools are beginning to love; however, Nebraska is hoping that getting in on him early in the process bodes well.

One of the most recent prospects to be confirmed as a visitor this weekend, the will-be senior already had an existing relationship with new defensive line coach Corey Brown. After offering the three-star prospect back in March of 2025, the two had built a relationship that has now led to his tentative arrival in Lincoln this weekend.

Proximity to home is not in the Huskers favor, and so too is his rising stock. However, securing a visit when they did should provide a major boost in Wooten's confidence about the program despite little to no existing relationship with the staff outside of Brown. Battling Florida and Auburn, Nebraska will undoubtably have to make up ground to rein him in on signing day, but that's exactly why these sorts of events exist.

12. Barrett Kitrell | OL | N/A

A quick riser within the 2027 class is Barrett Kitrell of Ashland-Greenwood (NE). The most recent prospect to be confirmed on the junior day list has become a priority for this Nebraska staff in recent weeks. After offering the offensive linemen on Jan. 10 of this year, it already appears the relationship has quickly taken the next step.

In the span of the last four months, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman has earned scholarship offers from eight Division I schools. While the Huskers appear to be leading the pack, Kitrell is definitely a growing commodity across the Midwest.

For now, Kitrell appears to be more likely suited for the interior of the line. And could look to join Erickson as the second in-state player on the line of scrimmage for the class.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.