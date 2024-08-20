Kicking Competition Continues at Nebraska Football Preseason Camp
There was encouraging news Tuesday on the injury front from Ed Foley, Nebraska football's special teams coordinator.
Speaking after the Huskers 18th practice of preseason camp, Foley said sophomore placekicker Tristan Alvano appears to be on track to play in the Aug. 31 season opener against UTEP. Alvano, the returning starter, has been battling a groin injury and missed part of camp, but Foley said he now appears to be about 90% back in terms of "letting it rip."
Foley said he would see how things play out in the next few days between Alvano and walk-on John Hohl, a transfer from Iowa Western. "It's really close, and they're making most of their kicks, which is good," he said.
Even if Alvano handles the field goals and extra points in the opener, Foley indicated Hohl or punter Brian Buschini would likely handle the kickoffs.
Other news from Foley:
- Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is the front-runner at punt returner, with Emmett Johnson and Jacory Barney Jr. also seeing work. "All three of those guys I think can go into a game and return punts for us."
- For kickoff returns, it's been Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson and Barney.
- True freshman receiver Carter Nelson is doing impressive work on special teams. "You'll see him out there for us."
Scroll down for more from Tuesday's post-practice presser, which also included insights from players Micah Mazzccua, Turner Corcoran and Mikai Gbayor.
