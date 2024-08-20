Kicking Competition Continues at Nebraska Football Preseason Camp

All Huskers

Tristan Alvano is about 90% recovered from his groin injury, Husker special teams coordinator Ed Foley said after Tuesday's practice.

Joe Hudson

There was encouraging news Tuesday on the injury front from Ed Foley, Nebraska football's special teams coordinator.

Speaking after the Huskers 18th practice of preseason camp, Foley said sophomore placekicker Tristan Alvano appears to be on track to play in the Aug. 31 season opener against UTEP. Alvano, the returning starter, has been battling a groin injury and missed part of camp, but Foley said he now appears to be about 90% back in terms of "letting it rip."

Foley said he would see how things play out in the next few days between Alvano and walk-on John Hohl, a transfer from Iowa Western. "It's really close, and they're making most of their kicks, which is good," he said.

Even if Alvano handles the field goals and extra points in the opener, Foley indicated Hohl or punter Brian Buschini would likely handle the kickoffs.

Other news from Foley:

  • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is the front-runner at punt returner, with Emmett Johnson and Jacory Barney Jr. also seeing work. "All three of those guys I think can go into a game and return punts for us."
  • For kickoff returns, it's been Rahmir Johnson, Emmett Johnson and Barney.
  • True freshman receiver Carter Nelson is doing impressive work on special teams. "You'll see him out there for us."

Scroll down for more from Tuesday's post-practice presser, which also included insights from players Micah Mazzccua, Turner Corcoran and Mikai Gbayor.

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

