Knee Injuries Hit Huskers During Preseason Camp

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule confirms the bad news for a veteran and a newcomer after the Huskers' sixth preseason practice.

The big news from Tuesday's Nebraska football practice concerned something that happened a day earlier: Junior offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka tore an ACL and will miss the 2024 season.

Less surprising was the confirmation from head coach Matt Rhule that true freshman defensive back Roger Gradney also would be out for the season with a torn ACL. Gradney was carted off the field during Saturday evening's open practice, and he indicated on social media Monday that his season was over.

Tuesday's practice was the Huskers' sixth of preseason camp. Also speaking afterward were defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, defensive backs coach John Butler, and defensive players Malcolm Hartzog, MJ Sherman, DeShon Singleton and Cameron Lenhardt.

