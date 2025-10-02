Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Michigan State: The Receivers vs. Defensive Backs
Nebraska hosts the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium this Saturday, and the battle in the air will be crucial.
With quarterback Dylan Raiola throwing the ball effectively through four games, the Huskers' trio of wideouts—Jacory Barney Jr., Dane Key, and Nyziah Hunter—have been key in stretching the field and creating explosive plays. Meanwhile, Michigan State's secondary has shown flashes of promise but struggles against the pass, ranking outside the top 100 nationally.
Let's Start with Nebraska: The Wide Receiver Trio
Nebraska's receivers have been a bright spot in 2025, returning Barney's reliability with the big-play potential of transfers Key and Hunter.
Barney continues to be Raiola's favorite target in his sophomore year as he leads the group in volume, using his quickness to rack up yards after catch.
Key, a senior transfer from Kentucky, brings veteran reliability with elite route running and has already made multiple timely catches for the Nebraska offense in the first four games. He is not only a great pass catcher, but he has also shown the ability to set the edge and block when called upon.
Hunter, a sophomore transfer from Cal, has excelled at contested catches and stretching defenses vertically. If Nebraska wants to have continued success in the pass game, they need to continue to get the ball to number 13 early and often.
In Dana Holgorsen's offense, this group forces defenses to play honest, but Michigan State's pass defense will test their ability to win one-on-one battles. Together, they've combined for 50 receptions and 724 yards through four games, helping Nebraska rank among the nation's top passing attacks at 351.8 passing yards per game.
PLAYER
REC
YDS
TD
AVG
PFF Grade
Jacory Barney
21
301
3
14.3
81.0
Dane Key
16
226
3
14.1
70.3
Nyziah Hunter
13
197
1
15.2
62.0
Now Let's Look at Michigan State: The Secondary and Pass Defense
Michigan State's defensive backs have been a mixed bag in 2025, providing solid run support but struggling in coverage against passing offenses with a PFF coverage grade of 69.2. The Spartans' pass defense has allowed 263.5 yards per game (115th nationally) and has two interceptions total, putting pressure on coordinator Joe Rossi to scheme creatively. Raiola has been elite this year at picking apart defenses, and with their speed at receiver, Nebraska could add to the problems the Michigan State secondary has had this season.
Nebraska's offense ranks second nationally in passing offense with an overall PFF grade of 75.0. With Dylan Raiola's accuracy on display in the first four games, the Huskers could feast on the weak Michigan State pass defense. In their most recent loss to USC, the Spartans held quarterback Jayden Maiava to under 300 passing yards, but he still threw for three touchdowns. Can Michigan State's secondary rise to the occasion in Lincoln, or will Barney, Key, and Hunter light up the scoreboard?
