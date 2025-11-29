Nebraska in the Mix as 4-Star OT Narrows his Recruitment to 8 Programs
The recruitment of a 2027 four-star offensive tackle, Junior Saunders, is beginning to take shape, as he’s identified eight schools that stand out in his process, and Nebraska has secured a place among them. While his recruitment remains open, this latest cut offers a clearer glimpse into which programs are making the strongest impression and where the battle for his commitment is headed next.
According to 247Sports, Saunders is rated a 90 overall, placing him among the nation’s top prospects. He holds the No. 27 ranking at his position and is regarded as one of the premier recruits coming out of Virginia, further underscoring his potential impact at the next level.
Saunders’ recruitment has drawn significant national attention, with the four-star offensive tackle collecting 19 scholarship offers from programs across the country. After weighing his options, Saunders has trimmed his list to eight schools that stand out in his process: Nebraska, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio State. While his recruitment remains open, this narrowed focus highlights the programs making the strongest impression as he moves closer to a decision.
Saunders brings the kind of frame Nebraska covets in the trenches, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing around 290 pounds with the bulk to handle Big Ten physicality and the upside to add even more strength. His size already projects as conference-ready, giving the Huskers a foundation piece who can grow into a dominant presence while fitting seamlessly into Matt Rhule’s emphasis on building toughness and power along the offensive line.
Woodberry Forest, Virginia, native shows traits that make him a strong fit for Nebraska’s offensive line, blending physicality in the run game with poise in pass protection. He fires off the ball with leverage, consistently finishes blocks, and plays with the kind of edge that matches the Huskers’ downhill run identity.
At the same time, his quick feet and balance allow him to mirror speed rushers effectively, demonstrating patience in his set without overextending. That combination of toughness and technical discipline gives Nebraska a versatile lineman who can thrive in both facets of their offense.
Saunders adds valuable versatility to Nebraska’s offensive line, with the ability to project inside or outside depending on scheme needs, giving the Huskers flexibility as they continue to build depth up front. While still raw, he is highly coachable, and Nebraska’s proven track record of molding linemen into polished, tough contributors makes Lincoln an ideal environment for his growth.
That combination of positional adaptability and developmental upside positions Saunders as both an immediate depth piece and a long-term investment in the trenches.
Saunders embodies the tough, physical, and team-first mentality that perfectly aligns with Rhule’s culture of building Nebraska from the trenches. His approach to the game mirrors the program’s emphasis on grit and collective strength, making him a natural cultural fit. With the Huskers still working to rebuild depth along the offensive line, Saunders’ readiness and versatility could allow him to compete for early snaps, while his long-term upside positions him to grow into a cornerstone piece for Nebraska’s future.
The four-star prospect represents exactly the kind of addition Nebraska needs up front. A tough, versatile lineman with the frame, athletic traits, and mentality to thrive in the Big Ten.
His ability to anchor the run game, protect the quarterback, and grow within Rhule’s developmental culture makes him both an immediate depth piece and a long-term cornerstone. In Saunders, the Huskers aren’t just adding size and skill. They’re investing in a player whose fit and upside align perfectly with the program’s vision for building from the trenches.
