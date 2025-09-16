All Huskers

Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Michigan: The Quarterbacks

Let's compare the quarterback position for the matchup against the Michigan Wolverines: Dylan Raiola vs. Bryce Underwood.

Mike Delaware

Nebraska takes on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, and it's time to compare the quarterbacks in the game. Dylan Raiola and Bryce Underwood were both highly recruited five-star QBs coming out of the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. As true freshmen, they both were named starters for their respective teams and have high expectations from their fan bases.

Let's start with Nebraska: Dylan Raiola

Raiola has had a very impressive start to the 2025 football season. He has completed over 76% of his passes and has really just taken what the defense has given him. The Dana Holgerson effect is in full swing, and in three games, it appears Raiola has taken the next step to become an elite quarterback. Although the competition hasn't been great, Raiola has been elite against the teams on the schedule, and this team will go as far as his arm will carry them.

CMP / ATT

YDS

TD

INT

CMP%

72/94

829

8

0

76.6

As we look into PFF and how Raiola has performed, his play has matched the "eye test." Not only has he put up the numbers on the field, but his PFF grade backs it up.

WEEK

TEAM

OFF

PASS

RUN

1

CINCINNATI

62.1

59.3

36.1

2

AKRON

85.9

86.8

69.5

3

HOUSTON CHRISTRIAN

80.2

78.8

68.0

OVERALL

80.1

78.1

66.9

Dylan Raiola Big Ten Rankings:

Completions: 1st (72)
Interceptions: 1st (0)
Touchdowns: 2nd (8)
Pass Yards: 2nd (829)
Pass Yards/Game: 2nd (276.3)
Completion %: 3rd (77%)

There could be plenty of opportunities for Raiola to continue this efficiency against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, as their secondary allowed Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer to throw for 270 yards against them in Week 2.

Their overall pass coverage grade finished with a 68.3 on PFF.

Now Let's look at Bryce Underwood

Underwood has made a solid start to the 2025 football season as Michigan's true freshman quarterback. In his first three games, he has completed 57.5% of his passes, showcasing his accuracy at times and composure under pressure. His debut against New Mexico saw him throw for 251 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers; his Week 2 performance against Oklahoma highlighted areas for growth, completing 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards. Underwood bounced back in a big way against Central Michigan, using his arm and legs. Despite facing less-than-elite competition early on, Underwood's arm talent and athleticism are starting to show with his ability to make big plays.

CMP / ATT

YDS

TD

INT

CMP%

46/80

628

2

1

57.5

Obviously with Underwood being a dual threat, we also need to look at his rushing statistics

CAR

YDS

TD

14

107

2

As we look into PFF and how Underwood has performed, he has dominated Group of 5 opponents with a 79.9 PFF grade against New Mexico and an 82.0 grade against Central Michigan. The question will be if his Week 2 struggle against ranked Oklahoma exposed challenges against elite defenses or was it just a minor speed bump from his first college road start.

WEEK

TEAM

OFF

PASS

RUN

1

NEW MEXICO

79.9

77.7

N/A

2

@OKLAHOMA

44.7

40.3

64.9

3

CEN. MICHIGAN

82.0

71.6

78.8

OVERALL

73.4

65.5

79.3

Bryce Underwood Big Ten Rankings:

Completions: 5th (46)
Interceptions: T-4th (1)
Touchdowns: T-6th (2)
Pass Yards: 6th (628)
Pass Yards/Game: 6th (209.3)
Completion %: 7th (58.2%)

Through week 3, Nebraska's secondary ranks #1 in PFF coverage grade, so it will be interesting to watch how Underwood attacks with the pass on Saturday. The one thing we know Underwood should be able to rely on is his legs. Nebraska allowed 96 yards and two TDs to Brendan Sorsby in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The question won't be if Underwood will run against the Huskers; it will be how much he will run against the Huskers and for how many yards?

