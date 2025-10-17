Live Updates for Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
For the second straight week, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road in the Big Ten Conference.
A comeback victory at Maryland improved the Huskers to 5-1 on the year. Now, the Big Red are in Minneapolis for a Friday night affair with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Follow along below for updates.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff set for 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
Key Storylines
How much of an impact does the Matt Rhule, Penn State speculation as well as the short week have on the Huskers?
For as much as Dylan Raiola is confident in his head coach staying in Lincoln, rumor and speculation will now be a constant neighbor to the Nebraska football season — or until Penn State fills its head coach vacancy, which doesn't look to be in a hurry. The coaching carousel is part of college football, but that doesn't mean it won't have an impact on a team's performance. The mental fortitude that the Huskers have gained under Rhule and his staff will be tested in the national spotlight once again as it takes on a Minnesota team that's been a boogeyman for NU in the last five matchups.
Plus, Nebraska enters Friday on a short week where they've gone 1-3 under Rhule. Fortunately, there's been zero unexpected injuries on the Huskers' side despite nickel Malcolm Hartzog being ruled out for another game. Starting left tackle Elijah Pritchard battled an ankle late in the buildup to Maryland, but he's fully healthy, according to Rhule. My guess is that once the whistle blows, exterior factors will cease to exist, but it's worth pondering as NU tries to avoid its sixth-straight loss to the Golden Gophers.
Can Emmett Johnson shine in his first career game back in his hometown?
A native of Minneapolis, Johnson will have a chance to continue his stellar 2025 campaign, where he's on pace to surpass 1,200 yards and a dozen touchdowns. On the surface, Minnesota's run defense looks to be okay, if not average. However, courtesy of college football graph's Parker Fleming, the Golden Gophers rank 83rd in EPA/Rush, while the Huskers have a much better rank at 44th EPA/Rush.
That gap expands when you look at EPA/Dropback with Minnesota 69th and Nebraska 8th. Big Ten opponents are averaging 30 points, but Raiola and company will need to tread lightly against 2024 Freshman All-American defensive back Koi Perich, who's taken up roles on both defense and offense this year.
How will first-year starter and redshirt freshman Drake Lindsay navigate John Butler's pass defense?
The former Buffalo Bills secondary coach and Nebraska defense coordinator, John Butler, has been in his element, scheming up a veteran-laden unit that's No. 1 in the country in pass yards allowed per game at 118.0. The Huskers surrendered less than 70 yards in each of their first three games, with opponents only completing 55.8% of their passes, which ranks 15th nationally.
The Blackshirts will face another young freshman who's having success in his first year starting in the Big Ten. 6-foot-5 Drake Lindsay sat behind Max Brosmer in 2024 as part of a redshirt season. His graduation ushered in the former top recruit from Fayetteville, Arkansas. With 1,284 yards and nine touchdowns compared to just three picks, it's been a productive season despite the 60.11 completion percentage. Lindsay was terrific in the shootout win over Rutgers with 324 yards and three touchdowns, but struggles against Ohio State (who hasn't), and an okay performance versus Purdue (232 yards, two touchdowns, 46.7%) highlights the freshman's ups and downs.
With standout running back Darius Taylor finally getting healthy, expect the Golden Gophers to use more of the ground game and be less reliant on Lindsay's arm, which has thrown more than 40 passes in two of the last three games.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
