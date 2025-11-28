Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
LINCOLN—Black Friday doesn't come with a division title, College Football Playoff, or even just bowl eligibility on the line. But it does mean bragging rights in the Nebraska-Iowa rivalry.
Both teams enter the matchup 7-4. Iowa has won 9-of-10 against Nebraska, with the Huskers not finishing a season with a better record since 2016. CBS is broadcasting the battle of Big Ten Conference foes. Follow along for updates.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST
Three Things to Watch
Do the Iowa fronts expose Nebraska like Penn State?
There was nothing pretty in Nebraska's blowout loss to Penn State last week on the road — especially as the line play was exposed like it was against Michigan, Minnesota and USC. The Nittany Lions gained 231 yards on the ground as star running back Kaytron Allen gashed the Blackshirts for 160 yards and two touchdowns on senior night.
Doak Walker Finalist snub Emmett Johnson recorded 103 yards, but quarterback TJ Lateef was sacked three times and was pressured on a constant basis. Both NU fronts look to be facing an uphill battle against an always fearsome Iowa offensive and defensive lines. The Hawkeyes' offense has seemed to regress under offensive coordinator Tim Lester, but they're still fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (174.5) and are 12th nationally in red zone offense.
It's basically a given that any Phil Parker will be good and that's the case again in 2025. Iowa ranks inside the top 15 in all of rushing, passing, total and scoring defense. It's a tough ask for your freshman quarterback to be productive against any unit like the Hawkeyes, but that's the mission on Friday.
A special teams showdown
Mike Ekeler has rejuvenated the Nebraska special teams, ranking 17th nationally in punt returns (13.61), 11th in kick return defense and fourth in kick returns (28.86). NU kick returner Kenneth Williams' status will be something to watch approaching Friday after not playing versus Penn State.
On the other side, Iowa possesses the best return man in college football with receiver Kaden Wetjen. The senior has six career return touchdowns, with four of them coming this season — three punting and one kicking. And with Drew Stevens back at kicker, who nailed the game-winning 53-yard field goal, this could be Nebraska's most interesting special teams battle in some time.
How does TJ Lateef fare against Phil Parker and the Iowa defense?
The Hawkeyes are ferocious on defense once again under Phil Parker, holding opponents to 14.5 points and 267.9 yards per game. Linebacker Karson Sharar has taken over as Iowa's fearless leader, recording a team-high 73 tackles with ten tackles for loss. Ethan Hurkett (6.0 sacks), Max Llewellyn (6.0) and Aaron Graves (5.0) spearhead a dangerous front seven while a veteran secondary that's allowing 166.3 passing yards a game.
That's going to be a monster challenge for freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, who went 21-for-37 for 187 yards with one rushing touchdown last week against a Penn State defense loaded with NFL talent. The offensive line will have to hold up in pass protection to give the California native a chance to throw. If not, Emmett Johnson may have to play Superman, but that probably won't be enough against this elite unit. The team and program's confidence appears to be at stake on Friday, so Lateef and the offense will need to play their part.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 37, Nebraska 10
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
