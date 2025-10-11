Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Maryland Terrapins
A bounce-back win against Michigan State has Nebraska sitting at 4-1 on the season.
Now, the Huskers have a new test with their first true road game of the season. Nebraska and Maryland will meet at 2:30 p.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network. Follow along below for updates.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT
Storylines
Can Nebraska's offensive line improve after its shuffling at tackle?
While the unit up front of the Huskers played better against Michigan State than its in-state counterpart, the Nebraska offensive line still had plenty of leaks, with quarterback Dylan Raiola going down for five sacks last Saturday. Granted, the second-year signal caller could've released the ball sooner, but it was still very up-and-down against the Spartans.
The Huskers seem content with Elijah Pritchett starting at left tackle after moving sophomore Gunnar Gottula to the right side. At the very least, it'll create stability for each player to grow comfortable and improve with each contest. Pritchett has all the talent in the world, but being disciplined will be key for the Alabama transfer as NU faces a young Maryland defensive front that has plenty of playmakers, such as Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis.
Another tough test for freshman sensation Malik Washington.
With 12 total touchdowns in his first five career games, Washington is the only P4 true freshman with those numbers, which speaks to the special kind of start he's having in College Park.
The Maryland native had his roughest outing against a Huskies team with tall defensive backs, but he still went 30-for-49 with 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, despite the Terrapins blowing a 20-0 lead in the 24-20 loss. With some mobility (three rushing TDs), Washington could create some problems for the Blackshirts, but we'll see what defensive coordinator John Butler can draw up. With NU's pass defense still among the country's best, Washington won't have an easy time.
Overall, this matchup suits Nebraska as Maryland brings in the second-worst rushing offense in the conference (3.1 Yds/Att), so as long as the Husker defensive front holds, NU can control the game.
Will travel and/or Nebraska's slow start last week have any impact?
With head coach Matt Rhule bringing his team to College Park a day earlier than usual, the Huskers aren't taking any chances when it comes to travel having an impact on the game. With that sentiment becoming a big talking point in the last few weeks, NU is taking a careful approach in their first true road game of the season.
It'll be interesting to see if last week's sloppy start was a one-off or the start of a discouraging trend. Washington did their best reenactment last Saturday against Maryland when they went down 20-0. While the Huskies eventually came back for a 24-20 win, the Huskers can't have that same approach as the Terrapins appear to be a much better team than Michigan State near the halfway point of the 2025 season.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
