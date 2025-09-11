SI

Commanders at Packers Live Scores and Updates from Thursday Night Football Week 2

Stay on top of the NFL action with Sports Illustrated.

Melissa M. Geisler, Mike Kadlick

Micah Parsons is clear to play in Thursday's game against the Commanders.
Micah Parsons is clear to play in Thursday's game against the Commanders. / John Fisher/Getty Images
In this story:

The favored Packers take on the Commanders in Week 2 of Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Both Green Bay and Washington enter the NFC showdown at 1-0, with the Commanders coming off a 21-6 victory over the Giants and Packers with a 27-13 win over the Lions.

Commanders at Packers Live Scores and Updates

SI NFL Newsletter. Get MMQB's Free Newsletter. dark. Sign Up

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Melissa M. Geisler
MELISSA M. GEISLER

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL