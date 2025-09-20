Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
LINCOLN—Nebraska football is 3-0 heading into Big Ten Conference play.
The opener comes at home against the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines. The two teams will battle it out on CBS and Paramount+
Follow along below for updates during the game.
Most recent updates at the top.
Availability reports will be released at 12:30 p.m. CDT
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CDT
Storylines
Quarterback Showdown
Two of the top quarterbacks in their respective classes, Dylan Raiola and Bryce Underwood have carried worlds of expectations since arriving on their respective campuses.
Raiola took Nebraska to its first bowl game in several years, leading the team to a Pinstripe Bowl victory and a 7-6 season last year. Underwood is off to a 2-1 start in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's Ground Game vs. The Blackshirts
Despite compiling rushing numbers of five attempts for -6 yards through the first two games, Underwood exploded against Central Michigan for 114 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. That quarterback run game now becomes something the Blackshirts have to deal with.
Cincinnati ran for 202 yards against Nebraska, with 96 of those coming from quarterback Brendan Sorsby. NU defensive coordinator John Butler said that game made them change their scheme and philosophy for defending mobile quarterbacks.
But it isn't just the QB run at play here. Michigan has the 15th-best rushing offense in the nation. The Wolverines are led by junior running back Justice Haynes, who is averaging 129 yards a game on the ground.
Big Ten Opener with Playoff Implications
Nebraska hasn't finished ranked in a hot minute and Michigan is 2-1 to open the season, but make no mistake about this one: there are playoff implications.
For the Wolverines, another loss would make the run to the College Football Playoff even tougher. Michigan has a remaining schedule of Wisconsin, at USC, Washington, at Michigan State, Purdue, at Northwestern, at Maryland, and Ohio State. The margin for error is thin, especially when we saw the 2024 CFP leave out 10-2 Miami and multiple 9-3 teams with arguments to be in.
For the Huskers, this is a statement game. Of course, the Big Red could lose this one and run the table, or even drop one more, and be in a good spot for the CFP. But a win would have Nebraska ranked in every poll that comes out on Sunday. The profile would immediately skyrocket as a contender to be one of the Big Ten representatives in this year's playoff, furthering the case of the Matt Rhule Year Three.
Nebraska's Ranked Opponent History
One of the worst-kept secrets in Cornhusker Country is how the team has performed against ranked opponents.
For those blissfully unaware, Nebraska last topped a ranked opponent back in 2016, when the No. 21 Oregon Ducks made the trip to Lincoln. However, that same Oregon team would go on to have its worst record since 1991: 4-8.
Since then, the Big Red has lost 28 games against ranked teams. Under Matt Rhule, the team went 0-3 in 2023 and 0-3 in 2024. Rhule has never beaten a ranked, power conference team as a college head coach. Overall in ranked games, Rhule went 3-2 at Temple and 0-11 at Baylor. Rhule does have two ranked wins during his time at Temple, beating a trio of teams from The American: East Carolina, Navy, and Memphis.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.